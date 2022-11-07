Indiana welcomed Ohio Valley Conference foe Morehead State to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday night for both team's season openers. Big showings from Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Malik Reneau were expected. The crowd filled SSAH nearly to capacity. Martha the Mop Lady dawned the big screen before the game and goosebumps covered those who consider themselves a part of Hoosier nation. The first season with lofty, yet logical expectations was about to begin.

Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson recorded the Hoosier's first points of the season going back to what he knows best; slashing through the lane for a rather effortless layup. Indiana was able to extend their lead 10-3 to open the game. The two team's ensuing possessions were a process of trading baskets until Morehead State would eventually go on a 9-0 run, taking a 17-16 lead. Causing many looking on to become uneasy. Woodson didn't call a timeout, letting his guys go through that pressure-packed sequence. 30 seconds later, a dead ball media timeout would see the Hoosier's second unit get their first look at the floor. The group of Jalen Hood-Schifino who started the game, and bench players Tamar Bates, Malik Reneau, Jordan Geronimo, and Trey Galloway would be tasked with responding to Indiana's first bit of adversity. They didn't disappoint. By the time Indiana would sub their workhorse Jackson-Davis back in the game they would hold a 30-21 lead.



"Yeah, as a team we feel like we have 10 starters, 11 starters, 12 starters, so when that second group comes in, there should be no drop-off," 0Indiana forward Race Thompson said. "Malik has been playing great. JG has been playing great, and Fino is running that second team." Schifino would play through the first two mass substitutions, not seeing a break until the 9:36 mark of the first half. The true freshman made a difference playing off of Xavier Johnson with the rest of the starting lineup while also leading the second unit as the main ball-handler. Johnson's foul trouble put a little bit more of a burden on Hood-Schifino as well. "It gave Fino a chance to play more minutes with the second unit, which he can play with any unit. Both of them can," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said.

However, Indiana wouldn't feel completely comfortable until after the second half. Drew Thelwell of Morehead State would heave a Jordan-Bohannon-like long-range shot and convert at the buzzer, giving the Hoosiers only a 12-point lead heading into the locker room. A 22-10 Indiana run led by Miller Kopp and Reneau to open the second half put many of those watching on at ease, fortunately. Woodson and his squad had complete control of the game after a first half full of missed free throws and defensive lapses. "I don't know if they were jittery or not," Woodson said. "I thought we came out with a great start, you know, but you got to give Morehead State some credit. They didn't lie down. They fought early." "I mean, we really looked some at film, saw what we could improve on, and really focused on guarding the three-point line," Thompson said. "They got a lot of their points from the three-point line..."

Indiana would go on to only allow 24 points in the second half. The second unit that saw so much success in the first half showcased their ability, yet again, on the back end of the second 20-minutes. Geronimo and Bates spent some time reminding people of what they can do with significant playing time, scoring nine and 10 points respectively.

It was a satisfactory win in the eyes of Woodson. Excelling in other areas to cover up the consistent shortcomings that occur at the free throw line. Kopp making multiple threes gives his critics one less thing to worry about, for instance. There's very little to nitpick at when you have two freshmen in Reneau and Hood-Schifino playing the way they are. Not only contributing with their play but carrying themselves like veterans. Letting their game talk for itself, while also not shying away from letting their opponent know about it verbally as well.