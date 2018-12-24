Indiana is now ranked in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. The Hoosiers fell one spot in the AP Poll from 22 to 23, after being jumped by North Carolina State, who was unranked last week.

The Hoosiers jumped into the Coaches Poll for the first time this season, coming in at number 25 after receiving votes last week.

They're one of seven Big Ten teams ranked in the Coaches Poll. The other five teams are Michigan at four, Michigan State at seven, Ohio State at 11, Wisconsin at 16, Iowa at 21, and Nebraska at 23.

In the AP Poll, the Hoosiers are one of six ranked Big Ten teams. Those five teams are Michigan at two, Michigan State at eight, Ohio State at 13, Wisconsin at 15, and Iowa at 24.

Indiana sits at number 22 in the KenPom rankings, number16 in the NCAA's NET rankings, and number 14 in the Sagarin ratings. .

They'll take on Illinois at Assembly Hall on January 3 at 7 p.m. following their holiday break.

Click here to view this week's complete AP Top 25 poll.

Click here to view this week's complete Coaches Poll.



