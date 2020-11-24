TheHoosier - Indiana ranked 12th in initial CFP Rankings

In the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, the Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) are ranked 12th.

In addition to the CFP ranking, the Hoosiers are ranked 12th in this week's Associated Press Poll, having fallen from ninth after losing 42-35 to third ranked Ohio State. It marked the fifth straight week the Hoosiers are ranked in the AP Poll, the longest stretch since 1993.

The Hoosiers have defeated Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan and Michigan State this season.

Indiana, who also checked in at 12th in the Coaches Poll, will look to return to its winning ways Saturday as it welcomes Maryland in for a noon kickoff.