TheHoosier - Indiana ranked 11th in CFP rankings

It's official, the Indiana Hoosiers checked in at 11th in Sunday's College Football Playoff rankings.

As a result of its ranking, Indiana missed out on a CFP New Year's Six bowl, which was something head coach Tom Allen was vocal about this week.

Asked if the Hoosiers (6-1) deserved a New Year's Six bowl berth, Allen said yes.

"We played a consecutive Big Ten schedule, all those games in a row, seven of them, physical football, tough football, every single week, no bye weeks, I think our guys did a great job of being refocused each week and playing at a high level each week. I know it's a unique year, and there will be a lot of debates and conversations, but I think when you play in this league and play that level of physicality each week, it makes a difference. I feel like our guys have done a tremendous job putting themselves in position," Allen said.

Last week, the Hoosiers moved up to 11th in the College Football Playoff rankings after spending the previous three weeks at 12th.

For the second week in a row, the Hoosiers checked in at 7th in the AP Top 25. In the Amway Coaches Poll, Indiana was ranked 8th this week.