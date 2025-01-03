Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke played 2024 season on a torn ACL

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke delivered perhaps the most remarkable season in program history in 2024, leading the Hoosiers to an 11-2 record and their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Per multiple Friday morning reports, Rourke played through the entire 2024 campaign with a re-torn ACL, adding yet another layer to his and the Hoosiers' season.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Rourke partially tore his ACL during the summer of 2024. It's reported that Indiana was aware of that injury and treated it at the time.

Then, Rourke is believed to have re-torn that same ACL in August. Despite the severity of the injury, Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star reports that Rourke did not inform Indiana's medical staff of any additional discomfort, nor did he seek further imaging during the season.

This follows a similar injury Rourke sustained in 2022 while playing for Ohio, which required surgery and prematurely ended his season.

Rourke's resilience this past season extended beyond his knee injury. During week 7 against Nebraska, Rourke fractured his thumb, an injury that required surgery and caused him to miss one game. He returned the following week and played through the remainder of the season.