Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke named Co-B1G Offensive Player of the Week

Indiana football quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been named the Big Ten's Co-Offensive Player of the Week following yet another impressive display in Indiana's week six win on the road against Northwestern.
Rourke led the Hoosiers to victory over the weekend, as Indiana improved to 6-0 on the season and clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2020.
This is Rourke's second Big Ten offensive player of the week honor. He also won the award for his effort in week three against UCLA. This week, Rourke shares the award with Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
In Indiana's 41-24 victory over Northwestern, Rourke completed 25 of his 33 pass attempts (76%) for 380 yards and three touchdowns. The nearly 400 passing yards Rourke threw for marked the ninth-most by a Hoosier single caller against a Big Ten opponent ever.
Rourke also graded out as the highest-rated starting quarterback in the Big Ten this past week, per Pro Football Focus. The Canadian was the only player in the Power 4 to throw for 300-plus yards, multiple touchdowns and zero interceptions this past week.
After Saturday's performance, Rourke now has at least three touchdown passes in each of his first three Big Ten games. He's the first Indiana quarterback to do so since 1967.
Heading into Indiana's bye week, Rourke currently leads the Big Ten in passing yards (1,752), passing touchdowns (14), yards per attempt (10.9) and passer rating (192.1).
Rourke now becomes the first Hoosier to earn multiple Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week awards since 2020, when Ty Fryfogle did so in back-to-back weeks. He's also the first Indiana quarterback to earn multiple Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors since Nate Sudfeld did so twice during the 2015 season.
