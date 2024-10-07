Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke named Co-B1G Offensive Player of the Week

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana football quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been named the Big Ten's Co-Offensive Player of the Week following yet another impressive display in Indiana's week six win on the road against Northwestern. Rourke led the Hoosiers to victory over the weekend, as Indiana improved to 6-0 on the season and clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2020. This is Rourke's second Big Ten offensive player of the week honor. He also won the award for his effort in week three against UCLA. This week, Rourke shares the award with Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.