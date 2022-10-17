After three seasons at Indiana it appeared this season would be Tuttle's turn to become the full-time starter. The San Marcos, Calif., native has appeared in 14 games for the Hoosiers throughout his career, starting two games each in 2020 and 2021 in relief of an injured Michael Penix, Jr .

On Monday, Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle became the latest addition to the transfer portal. He enters as a graduate transfer.

However, in January, Indiana added Missouri transfer quarterback Connor Bazelak to its roster, who won the starting job over Tuttle during fall camp and has kept it throughout the season as the Hoosiers set with a 3-4 record currently.

Tuttle has thrown for 819 yards along with four touchdowns and six interceptions during his career with the Hoosiers.

Coming out of high school, Tuttle was a four-star recruit and ranked 104th nationally in the 2018 recruiting class. He signed with Utah out of college and also had offers from Alabama, LSU, USC, Arizona, Wisconsin, and others.

Tuttle did not see any action with Utah during the 2018 season before transferring to Indiana for the 2019 campaign.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH INDIANA FANS AT THEHOOSIER.COM