Indiana QB Michael Penix will enter transfer portal
Indiana quarterback Michael Penix has announced he will enter the transfer portal.
Penix played in just five games this season after suffering a shoulder injury against Penn State. That was the fourth straight season-ending injury for Penix.
Penix threw for 4,197 yards, 29 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his Indiana career.
Coming into 2021, Penix was expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He was coming off of a 2020 season in which he was named All-Big Ten Second Team, a Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist, Manning Award Quarterback of the Week (Michigan, Ohio State), named to the Maxwell Award Watch List and honored as Indiana’s Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player.
He led Indiana to a top-10 ranking while throwing for 1,645, 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions before suffering a torn ACL against Maryland.
Indiana has junior Jack Tuttle, sophomore Grant Gremel and freshman Donaven McCulley who have in-game starting experience on the roster.
