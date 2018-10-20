Indiana true freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. left Saturday 33-28 loss to No. 18 Penn State with a "lower leg injury," according to IU head coach Tom Allen. Allen also said Indiana won't know more about Penix's status until next week.

"I don't know for sure," Allen said. "I know he got targeted and that was called, but looks like it was a lower leg injury, which was why he was out of the game and couldn't come back. The targeting part of it did not result in any kind of head injury, just a penalty.

"We don't know yet. I asked and (the trainers) said we'll know more when we do some more tests."

Penix got hurt after tucking the ball and running 13 yards to give Indiana a first down on his sixth offensive series of the contest. He appeared to grab his right knee after getting tackled by multiple Penn State defenders and had to be helped to Indiana's locker room by Indiana athletic trainers. He did not return.

Prior to leaving with the injury, Penix went 9 for 19 for 94 yards, also rushing twice for 24 yards. Overall, Tampa (Fla.) Tech product has completed 21 of 34 pass attempts for 219 yards and one touchdown with seven carries for 45 yards across three games this season.

"It hurts. It's tough. To see him go down, that hurts," IU staring quarterback Peyton Ramsey said. "He will fight. He will battle, whatever it is. He is a good kid."

