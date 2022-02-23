Indiana pushing hard for Georgia Tech edge rusher transfer Jordan Domineck

Indiana extended an offer to Georgia Tech edge pass rusher Jordan Domineck this week and have immediately made him a priority.

Domineck will have two years of eligibility remaining despite graduating this year from Georgia Tech.

Since entering the portal, Domineck has received interest from South Florida, Central Florida, Penn State, Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Auburn and more.

The communication with Indiana has been fluid and his interest in the program continues to increase.

"They told me about the culture they had. The coaches tell me they were really impressed with my film, the way I played and worked. They heard some good things from other coaches," Domineck told TheHoosier.com. "They've been consistently talking to me."