Indiana Pros: Week Two
The NFL had worked its way past Week Two, as the season wears on and players began to fall into their roles. Some Indiana Football alumni have found solid roles, while others haven't.
This is how those who have found their roles performed this week.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Jordan Howard
Jordan Howard continued his odd stint with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday with eight carries for 18 yards. He has struggled to lock down a role in the backfield with rookie Miles Sanders shining and veteran Darren Sproles back in town.
Cody Latimer
Cody Latimer has infamously become one of few targets for former starting quarterback Eli Manning and new starting quarterback Daniel Jones in New York, but during the Giants' Week Two loss to the Buffalo Bills, Latimer suffered a head injury and, as of Tuesday morning, has not cleared concussion protocol. He will be a late-week decision for the Giants, who are seeing their receivers room shrink to an incredible disadvantage.
Also, Latimer has been one of the Giants' favorite deep-ball targets, which comes as no surprise to Indiana fans.
% deep ball leaders through 2 weeks (min. 10 targets)— Tyler Loechner (@LoechnerNFL) September 17, 2019
- Will Fuller (60%)
- DeVante Parker (57%)
- Curtis Samuel (47%)
- Cody Latimer (46%)
- D.K. Metcalf (46%)
- Mike Evans (46%)
- Terry McLaurin (44%)
Roger Saffold
Tennessee Titans guard Roger Saffold has seen his struggles this season, especially with the suspension of Taylor Lewan. He and the Titans lost to the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, 19-17. The Titans only threw for 154 yards and rushed for 123.
But Saffold has soe style.
Home opener 💧💧💧 #INDvsTEN— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 15, 2019
PHOTOS 📸 » https://t.co/hEEH8B1eBA pic.twitter.com/C9fPrMZfFy
Dan Feeney
The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the more volatile and inconsistent offensive lines in the League, and Dan Feeney is the left guard in that offensive line. But he had a good day Sunday in LA's loss to Detroit. We'll let Pro Football Focus do the explaining.
#Chargers LG Dan Feeney gave up only 1 pressure in 65 snaps on his way to posting an ELITE 90.6 offensive grade, the highest graded offensive lineman for week 2. pic.twitter.com/M8HBLCBh70— PFF LA Chargers (@PFF_Chargers) September 16, 2019
Tevin Coleman
Tevin Coleman was set to be the starting running back for the San Fransisco 49ers for the 2019 season, but he suffered a high ankle sprain on the first play of the game, which kept him out of Sunday's game versus the Cincinnati Bengals and will likely keep him out for a few more weeks as well.
The 49ers backfield has taken on one of the more interesting narratives of the NFL, as three undrafted free agents – Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeffrey Wilson – have all shown flashes of success. San Fransisco likely won't rush Coleman back from his injury as long as the trio of backs produces.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.