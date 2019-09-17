The NFL had worked its way past Week Two, as the season wears on and players began to fall into their roles. Some Indiana Football alumni have found solid roles, while others haven't. This is how those who have found their roles performed this week.

Former Indiana offensive lineman Roger Saffold now plays guard for the Tennessee Titans. (@Titans/Twitter.com)

Jordan Howard

Jordan Howard continued his odd stint with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday with eight carries for 18 yards. He has struggled to lock down a role in the backfield with rookie Miles Sanders shining and veteran Darren Sproles back in town.

Cody Latimer

Cody Latimer has infamously become one of few targets for former starting quarterback Eli Manning and new starting quarterback Daniel Jones in New York, but during the Giants' Week Two loss to the Buffalo Bills, Latimer suffered a head injury and, as of Tuesday morning, has not cleared concussion protocol. He will be a late-week decision for the Giants, who are seeing their receivers room shrink to an incredible disadvantage. Also, Latimer has been one of the Giants' favorite deep-ball targets, which comes as no surprise to Indiana fans.

% deep ball leaders through 2 weeks (min. 10 targets)



- Will Fuller (60%)

- DeVante Parker (57%)

- Curtis Samuel (47%)

- Cody Latimer (46%)

- D.K. Metcalf (46%)

- Mike Evans (46%)

- Terry McLaurin (44%) — Tyler Loechner (@LoechnerNFL) September 17, 2019

Roger Saffold

Tennessee Titans guard Roger Saffold has seen his struggles this season, especially with the suspension of Taylor Lewan. He and the Titans lost to the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, 19-17. The Titans only threw for 154 yards and rushed for 123. But Saffold has soe style.

Dan Feeney

The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the more volatile and inconsistent offensive lines in the League, and Dan Feeney is the left guard in that offensive line. But he had a good day Sunday in LA's loss to Detroit. We'll let Pro Football Focus do the explaining.

#Chargers LG Dan Feeney gave up only 1 pressure in 65 snaps on his way to posting an ELITE 90.6 offensive grade, the highest graded offensive lineman for week 2. pic.twitter.com/M8HBLCBh70 — PFF LA Chargers (@PFF_Chargers) September 16, 2019

Tevin Coleman