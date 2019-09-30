Across the rest of the NFL, offensive guards continue to flourish as Dan Feeney and Roger Saffold were part of winning football teams this weekend. Wes Martin got his first career start for the Redskins against the Giants.

Former Indiana running back Jordan Howard propelled the Philadelphia to a win in Lambeau Field after a career day against Green Bay. Howard and the Eagles kicked off week four on Thursday Night Football, coming away with a 34-27 victory.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard kicked off week four in the NFL by tying a career high with three touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers. Howard still split carries with the rookie out of Penn State, Miles Sanders, but made the most of his usage in the red zone.

The former Indiana running back carried the ball 15 times throughout the game, culminating in 87 yards and two short touchdown runs. In the passing game, he also provided three receptions for 28 yards, one of which was for a 20-yard, walk-in touchdown along the left sideline.

Howard spent his first three seasons in Chicago, so he's groomed quite the familiarity against the Bears' NFC North rival — having played against them six times throughout his career.

In a specialized, often short-yardage role with the Eagles, Howard has carved out 40 rushes, 186 yards and three touchdowns on the ground after four week of play. Philadelphia will play the New York Jets at home next Sunday.





Dan Feeney

This Sunday, the Las Angeles Chargers where the fourth team this season to beat down the struggling Miami Dolphins. Behind Dan Feeney and the rest of the offensive line, the Chargers combined for 79 yards rushing as a team, with Austin Ekeler leading the team in rushing yards despite Melvin Gordon's return to practice.

The offensive line also prevented the Miami pass rush from earning a single sack on the afternoon, en route to a 30-10 victory.

The Las Angeles Chargers will play another winless opponent next week in a divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos at home.





Roger Saffold

Tennessee followed a loss in week three with a victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Titans got back to what has made them successful this season, running the football.

Behind the Tennessee offensive line, which includes former Indiana guard Roger Saffold, running back Derrick Henry toted the rock 27 times, amounting to 100 yards in a 24-10 win. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and running back Dion Lewis contributed 38 more yards on the ground before the game was over.

The men up front, like the Chargers, gave up zero sacks in week four. The Titans will play against the Bills next weekend in Tennessee.





Wes Martin

Former Indiana left guard Wes Martin made his first career start for the Washington Redskins on Sunday against the New York Giants. In spite of his milestone, the Redskins would go on to lose against the Giants 24-3 in a pitiful offensive performance by the team.