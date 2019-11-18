San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman was the only former Hoosier to hit the field on Sunday, however he was fairly unsuccessful against the Arizona Cardinals. Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard was unable to suit up against the New England Patriots due to injury, and Los Angeles Chargers guard Dan Feeney is set to appear on Monday Night Football.

Against the Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers fell to an early, 16-point deficit on Sunday, but the team rebounded to close out the half only down 16-10. Former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman was ineffective on the ground without backfield teammate Matt Breida in the game. In one of his worst performances of the season, Coleman rushed 12 times for just 14 yards. It was through the air that the elusive running back would make his mark, helping spark a comeback win.

Off to a fast start! @Teco_Raww runs it down to the AZ 47 for a 37-yard gain. #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/gq2iXRo0jb — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 17, 2019

On the first play from scrimmage of the second half, Coleman caught a swing route from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and raced down the sideline for a 37-yard gain. He finished with three catches for 48 yards, and the 49ers went on to win the game 30-26. Coleman now has 409 rushing yards, 154 receiving yards and six total touchdowns on the season as the 49ers improved to 9-1. San Francisco will play Green Bay next week on Sunday Night Football.

Jordan Howard

The Philadelphia Eagles leading rusher — former Indiana running back — Jordan Howard was unable to play against the New England Patriots on Sunday. He was listed as one of the team's seven inactive players before the start of the game.

