In a quiet week for former Indiana Hoosiers in the NFL, guards Rodger Saffold and Dan Feeney were the lone contributors for their football teams. Saffold and the Titans came away with a signature win against the Chiefs, while Feeney's Chargers couldn't get the job done against the Raiders. San Francisco 49ers Running back Tevin Coleman will appear on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.

Former Indiana guard Rodger Saffold makes a block allowing Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry to reach the end zone against the Kansas City Chiefs. (USA Today Images)

Rodger Saffold, Titans Guard

Rodger Saffold and the Tennessee Titans offensive line were huge in the team's 35-32 win at home over the Kansas City Chiefs. The big men opened up holes in the ground game, allowing running back Derrick Henry to post 23 carries, 188 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon. Henry's first score was a long 68-yards up the middle that gave the Titans the lead late in the third quarter. However, as the Chiefs rallied in this back and forth matchup, his second touchdown was vital to the victory.

Down nine with 6:29 left in the fourth quarter, Henry pounded the football into the end zone for a one-yard score directly behind Saffold.

In the game, the Titans allowed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to be sacked four times as he threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns. With the time that remained, the Titans would secure the victory by going up three points and blocking the Chiefs attempt to tie the game. The victory is the Titans fifth of the season, and they'll be back on the field in two weeks. The team is on a bye until a divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dan Feeney, Chargers Guard

The Los Angeles Chargers kicked off the week against one of their divisional opponents on Thursday Night Football. Against the Oakland Raiders, the team was successful on the ground, but quarterback Philip Rivers was responsible for three interceptions. Dan Feeney and the offensive line paved the way for running back Melvin Gordon to have 108 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. However, Rivers was sacked five times. Gordon got into the end zone on a three-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.