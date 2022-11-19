“We knew that with the weather coming in, we knew in the second half and later in the first half that the wind would be blowing a little bit we knew we would come out and have a chance. We broke a couple of big runs in the first half, we just wanted to do whatever it took to win,” Williams said.

With the offense having to stick to the running game, Indiana decided to go with quarterback Dexter Williams ll. Williams, a dual-threat quarterback, played all but three drives against Ohio State, making this game his first career start. Williams only completed two passes the entire game but Williams was able to make up for it on the ground. Williams had 16 carries for 86 yards including a 34-yard touchdown to start the game. The weather caused Indiana to add different elements to their game plan but Williams he knew that sticking to the script of producing on the ground, would help them get the win.

The weather for Saturday’s game started at 24 degrees with winds blowing at 11 miles per hour. From the beginning, both teams stuck to the ground game because of the weather but Indiana rushed the ball for what seemed like the entire game. The Hoosiers only attempted seven total passes, completing two passes for 31 yards. The rest of Indiana’s offense came through the ground. Indiana recorded 251 rushing yards using four different players in the backfield.

A cold and snowy East Lansing set the scenery for what would be one of Indiana’s biggest comeback wins in recent years as the Hoosiers took down Michigan State 39-31. Indiana won the game by using one side of the football getting almost all their work done on the ground. The Hoosiers rushed for a total of 257 yards and only completed two passes. It's the Hoosier's first win since Sept. 17 but the Hoosiers did earned the win in a captivating way.

The Hoosiers had 288 yards of total offense with 257 of those being on the ground. Indiana ran 51 plays in the game against the Spartans, 44 of those being rushing attempts. The Hoosiers used four different players in the backfield but Shaun Shivers lead the running backs room on a day when they were needed most. Shivers led the group rushing for 115 yards on 13 carries. Shivers was able to find the end zone two times with one of those being a game-high 79-yard rushing touchdown at the start of the second half.

Shivers has seen criticism for his play this year after transferring over from Auburn University. The fifth-year senior hasn't broken out the way that many Indiana fans had hoped but when it mattered most, head coach Tom Allen saw Shivers play his best football as a Hoosier.

“You got Shaun Shivers who I know is a very good football player,” Allen said. “We've had a hard time getting him free this year but we know that if you get him a crease, he's got the speed to go the distance. I think we got three good backs, they are all different but they all bring in a different thing to the table. I'm so proud of Shaun for staying with us and just believing. He’s got such a great attitude and I know he hasn't had the production that he's wanted but he saved his best for a really important game.”

Indiana’s running game was able to succeed due to the offensive line opening holes up front. The Hoosiers have struggled all season with the offensive line production even firing former offensive line coach Darren Hiller earlier this season. The group has been on center stage being criticized as one of the reasons why Indiana hasn't been able to win but in the game against the Spartans, Allen talked about how those guys played a major role in the win.

“We had to try and knock them off the ball,” Allen said. “That's easier said than done there are a lot of physical players on defense but the pad level, the technique, the toughness, the fight, just getting guys to get straight movement up front…We don't win that game without running the ball the way we do and that all starts up front so big men lead the way.”

Indiana now moves to 4-7 on the season pumping the brakes on Michigans State’s postseason hopes. In a game that was filled with crazy and wacky moments, the Hoosiers went out and got a win the old-fashioned way with the snow pouring down. The Hoosiers completed a historic comeback win just one week away from their rivalry match against Purdue.



