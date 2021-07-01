Indiana prepared for NIL landscape

Today marks the first day of a significant change in college athletics as student-athletes can now benefit from their name, image and likeness.

That includes Indiana University student-athletes and officials have been prepared for the changes to college athletics, embarking on a NIL policy, which was made available to student-athletes and coaches via Zoom calls.

The policy comes after Indiana University entered a partnership with Altius Sports Partners, an NIL advisory and education firm. Under the partnership, Altius will provide strategic guidance, consultation and educational support.

In a release, Indiana University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said the athletic department has been working on a NIL policy since 2020.

"Dating back to the creation of the IU Athletics NIL Task Force last August, our department has been laser-focused on being at the forefront when it comes to preparing for and supporting our students NIL opportunities when this day arrived," said Dolson. "Now that it is here, this comprehensive policy is our latest step and provides a roadmap for our students to maximize their opportunities while also protecting their eligibility to compete in intercollegiate athletics."

Under the policy, Indiana student-athletes can be contacted in various ways to arrange or discuss potential NIL agreements, including through Opendorse Deals or through the athlete's social media accounts.

In addition, the policy states there will be several educational opportunities for Indiana's student-athletes, including opportunities to learn brand management, brand development, business education, personal finance, taxes, entrepreneurship, contracts and agent/advisor selection.

According to the release, more than 95 percent of Indiana's student-athletes have joined Opendorse in advance of the NIL rule change, and Indiana began partnering with Opendorse in 2020. The relationship took off last August when Indiana joined the Opendorse Ready program, which aims to help student-athletes understand their rights when it comes to name, image and likeness and allows them to receive hands-on assistance in how to maximize their value.

Head football coach Tom Allen released a video on his Twitter discussing NIL. In the video, Allen says someone has to have a foundation in their life that they have a story worth being told.

"That goes to our players. How they live their life, the choices that they make, we talk so much about that. There's so much about character development in this program, leadership development in this program because these guys, most of them, are going to go pro in something other than football right out when they leave here. That's the reality for every university in this country," Allen said.

He continued by saying the player's brand and image they have created will follow them.

"The brand they have created, the decisions they have made, things that are put out there, they are put out there forever it seems like. Mistakes that are made," Allen said.

He said he and his staff take those things seriously and put a "ton of energy and passion" into developing players both on and off the field.

"I care about that. Life is about choices and we are trying to help them make good choices, and when they make great choices, they have a platform to show the world who they are," Allen said.