Indiana point guards set to face first big test of season

Point guard play has been a crucial part of Indiana's early success so far in the season and it's important to note the confidence that unit is playing with.

Though it's been just two games, you can see the emphasis Mike Woodson has put on good point guard play and the freedom he has given them.

Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee have dealt with the majority of the reps at the position through the first two games and have been successful and creating offense for themselves and the rest of the Indiana roster.

"I think Rob and Xavier are kind of holding it down a little bit in terms of how we want to play," Woodson said on Tuesday. "Rob has been kind of a stabilizer for us when he comes in the game. And X is starting to find his groove a little bit. The last game he played really well for us and made -- you know, made all the right plays that we needed him to make as a point guard."