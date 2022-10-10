The Indiana men's basketball program received more preseason honors on Monday with the release of one Media Big Ten poll.

In a joint poll released annually by The Athletic and The Dispatch, the Hoosiers were atop the Big Ten votes for the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers earned 19 first-place votes and 377 total votes, topping Illinois and Michigan.

Indiana brings back a large majority of its roster from last season -- including key players Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson, all of whom received Big Ten honors last year.

While Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Preseason Player of the Year by another media poll last week, the media selected Michigan forward Hunter Dickinson as Preseason Player of the Year, edging Jackson-Davis by just one vote.

Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino earned Preseason Freshman of the Year honors for the conference. He received 16 votes, nine more than the second place Illinois guard Skyy Clark.

Jackson-Davis was also one of two players (Hunter Dickinson) to be named unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selections.

Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson, who was left off the All-Big Ten teams earlier this preseason, was named a Second-Team selection by the media.

Race Thompson, an honorable mention selection last year, was left off both teams but did receive two votes.

Below are the full votes for the standings and individual awards.