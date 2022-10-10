Indiana picked atop Big Ten, Jalen Hood-Schifino named Freshman of the Year
The Indiana men's basketball program received more preseason honors on Monday with the release of one Media Big Ten poll.
In a joint poll released annually by The Athletic and The Dispatch, the Hoosiers were atop the Big Ten votes for the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers earned 19 first-place votes and 377 total votes, topping Illinois and Michigan.
Indiana brings back a large majority of its roster from last season -- including key players Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson, all of whom received Big Ten honors last year.
While Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Preseason Player of the Year by another media poll last week, the media selected Michigan forward Hunter Dickinson as Preseason Player of the Year, edging Jackson-Davis by just one vote.
Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino earned Preseason Freshman of the Year honors for the conference. He received 16 votes, nine more than the second place Illinois guard Skyy Clark.
Jackson-Davis was also one of two players (Hunter Dickinson) to be named unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selections.
Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson, who was left off the All-Big Ten teams earlier this preseason, was named a Second-Team selection by the media.
Race Thompson, an honorable mention selection last year, was left off both teams but did receive two votes.
Below are the full votes for the standings and individual awards.
Standings (first-place votes in parenthesis)
Indiana, 377 (19
)Illinois, 339 (6)
Michigan, 328 (1)
Michigan State, 281
Purdue, 279 (1)
Ohio State, 253
Iowa, 235 (1)
Rutgers, 202
Wisconsin, 191
Maryland, 153
Penn State, 118
Minnesota, 86
Northwestern, 56
Nebraska, 42
Player of the year: Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, 14
Also receiving votes: Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), 13; Kris Murray (Iowa), 1
Freshman of the year: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana, 16
Also receiving votes: Skyy Clark (Illinois) 7; Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State) 2; Ty Rodgers (Illinois), Jett Howard (Michigan), Tre Holloman (Michigan State), 1.
Transfer of the year:Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois, 16
Also receiving votes: Matthew Mayer (Illinois), 4; Jaelin Llewellyn (Michigan), 3; Jahmir Young (Maryland), 3; Dawson Garcia (Minnesota), 2
First Team All-Big Ten, with votes (unanimous selections in all caps): HUNTER DICKINSON, MICHIGAN, 56; TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, INDIANA, 56; Zach Edey, Purdue, 52; Kris Murray, Iowa, 49; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers, 30.
Second Team All-Big Ten: Terrance Shannon Jr., Illinois, 29; Jamison Battle, Minnesota, 24; Xavier Johnson, Indiana, 20; Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin, 15; Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin, 14.
Also receiving votes: Malik Hall, Michigan State, 13; Jalen Pickett, Penn State, 11; Matthew Mayer, Justice Sueing (Ohio State), 9; Donta Scott, Maryland, 8; Caleb McConnell, Rutgers, 5; Patrick McCaffery, Iowa, 3; AJ Hoggard (Michigan State), Zed Key (Ohio State), Jaelin Llewellyn, Paul Mulcahy (Rutgers), Race Thompson (Indiana), Jahmir Young (Maryland), 2; Boo Buie (Northwestern), Dawson Garcia, Coleman Hawkins (Illinois), RJ Melendez (Illinois), Tyson Walker (Michigan State), 1.
Note: Players received two points for a first-team vote and one point for a second-team vote.
