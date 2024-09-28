PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Indiana overpowers Maryland in front of 'awesome' Memorial Stadium crowd

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Indiana football rolled to a 41-28 victory over Maryland on Saturday, but the real story of the afternoon wasn't necessarily what happened on the field, it was what happened off of it.

The Hoosier faithful packed Memorial Stadium on Saturday, leading to one of the most energetic and raucous environments in Bloomington in recent memory.

In front of an announced crowd of 48,323 -- the largest crowd for an Indiana football home game since the season opener versus Ohio State last season -- the Hoosiers put on a show for those in attendance, feeding off the energy from the home crowd.

"They were awesome today," interior defensive lineman James Carpenter said postgame. "It was loud in there, they were on their feet, and they stayed. It was an unbelievable environment. They really helped us out today."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgYXRtb3NwaGVyZSBpbnNpZGUgb2YgTWVtb3JpYWwgU3RhZGl1 bSBhcyBJbmRpYW5hIGltcHJvdmVzIHRvIDUtMC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2l1ZmI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNpdWZiPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vYXpJVHlrSDVYRSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2F6SVR5a0g1WEU8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgWmFjaCBCcm93bmluZyAoQFphY2hCcm93bmluZzE3KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1phY2hCcm93bmluZzE3L3N0 YXR1cy8xODQwMTE0MDE5MTc4MjYyNzAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, the energy inside of "The Rock" appeared to fuel the Hoosiers in each big moment of the game.

After quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions to start the game, the crowd, as well as Indiana's defense, was their to pick Rourke and the offense up.

"It was fantastic," Rourke said on the fan turnout inside of Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "We appreciate everybody that came out and we look forward to many more turnouts like this."

Where the crowd's impact was perhaps felt the most was on third and fourth down situations for the Maryland offense.

The Terrapins went 5-for-13 on third downs on Saturday and 0-for-3 on fourth downs. Two of Indiana's five sacks during the week five contest came on third downs, sending the crowd inside of Memorial Stadium into a further frenzy.

"The fans really made it a great atmosphere for us," linebacker Aiden Fisher said. "I guess [the students] got Coach [Cignetti's] email. That was big, getting them here and packing the Rock... it was huge today. You could feel them on every big third down or every big fourth down."

Sep 28, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; The Indiana Hoosiers student section cheers during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 28, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; The Indiana Hoosiers student section cheers during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. (© Robert Goddin-Imagn Images)

It's difficult to quantify the impact the Hoosier faithful had on Saturday's clash with the Terrapins.

After all, the Indiana supporters didn't rush for a touchdown, or come up with a big sack on third down to get off the field. Nonetheless, the energy created inside of Memorial Stadium during Saturday's rain-filled contest with Maryland was infectious for the Hoosiers.

"It's extremely valuable," Cignetti said on the fans. "Players feed off of that energy. Look, it's all about energy, right? You've got to have energy to do anything, and the fans are supplying the energy and the players are feeding off of that energy. I don't know how many points it's work, but it's really important."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaWRlIHJlY2VpdmVyIEVsaWphaCBTYXJyYXR0IG9uIHRoZSBlbmVy Z3kgaW5zaWRlIG9mIE1lbW9yaWFsIFN0YWRpdW0gdG9kYXkuIDxicj48YnI+ 4oCcU2hvdXRvdXQgdG8gdGhlbS4gVGhleSBzaG93ZWQgb3V04oCmIGl04oCZ cyBhbGwgbG92ZSB0byB0aGVtLCB3ZSB3b3VsZG7igJl0IGhhdmUgYmVlbiBh YmxlIHRvIHB1bGwgb3V0IHRoYXQgd2luIHdpdGhvdXQgdGhlbS7igJ0gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2l1ZmI/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNpdWZiPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSk1tdjlPMzYwQSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pN bXY5TzM2MEE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgWmFjaCBCcm93bmluZyAoQFphY2hC cm93bmluZzE3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1phY2hC cm93bmluZzE3L3N0YXR1cy8xODQwMTIzNjc4OTEyMzM2Mjk5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The additional interest in Indiana is all part of head coach Curt Cignetti's plan to try and turn the football program around. Despite playing in front of the biggest crowd of the season, the Hoosiers' head coach -- in true Cignetti fashion -- is asking for more.

"You could feel the fans out there," Cignetti said. "I'm glad that they keep improving in the attendance area. I thought it was a good turnout, and good is the enemy of great, so let's have a great turnout."

"Let's sell it out next time we're at home," Cignetti continued, "and figure out how to make it even louder because that's that we want to do; we want to be the best in everything we do."

Indiana is off to its best start to a season since 1967. Despite that, Cignetti knows there's still plenty left for his team to prove in order to continue to get fans in the stands.

If the Hoosiers want to continue to fill up the bleachers at Memorial Stadium, it starts with continuing to win games on the field.

"We are what we are," Cignetti said. "We have a blueprint and a plan and a philosophy of how to play the game. I think we've got a chance to be a good football team... you've got to prove it every day, every play."

–––––

