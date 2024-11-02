Indiana overcomes slow start, rolls past Michigan State 47-10

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

On a brisk Saturday afternoon in East Lansing, Indiana football found itself in uncharted territory. Through the Hoosiers' first eight games of the season, they hadn't trailed even for a single second, and they had yet to allow any points in the first quarter. But with 2:39 left to play in the opening frame against Michigan State, Indiana was staring at an unexpected 10-0 deficit. The Spartans came out swinging, with a series of early punches that Indiana's defense hadn't yet experienced this season. After forcing two consecutive three-and-outs, Michigan State drove down the field, eventually settling for a 47-yard field goal. On the Spartans' next possession, they put up a touchdown, with quarterback Aidan Chiles hitting wideout Nick Marsh with a laser of an 18-yard touchdown pass, pushing the Michigan State lead to 10-0. "We weren't worried," defensive lineman James Carpenter said postgame. The Spartans controlled the first quarter, out-gaining Indiana 128 to 52, and dominating possession by going 5-for-6 on third downs in the opening frame. The Hoosiers' own offensive drives had fizzled quickly, stunted by the Spartans' aggressive defense. Even still, to Indiana, the score didn't matter. The Hoosiers knew they were prepared for moments like that. "I knew at some point we'd be behind, and I knew we'd be fine," Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said postgame with a rye smile. "Now, we all know how we're going to respond when we're down." In the second period, Indiana flipped the script entirely, roaring back to life and taking control of the game. The shift in momentum began with a steely defensive performance that was highlighted by defensive back Amare Ferrell's pair of second quarter interceptions that helped turn the tide of the game. "It was big just to see how we all responded. The sideline was calm. We went down and it was calm, there was no nervousness," defensive end Mikail Kamara said. "10-0, let's go play. That's all it was."

Indiana's Amare Ferrell, center, celebrates an interception against Michigan State during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Hoosiers' offense responded in kind, led by the return of quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who remained unshaken by the team's rough start. "They played some good defense for the first two drives. We just needed to settle down and stick to the game plan," Rourke said. "We knew we could just stick to the game plan, trust that, and we'll be able to get back into the game." Back in the game they were. Indiana closed out the first half by piling on 21 unanswered points, heading into the halftime intermission with a two-score lead. The Hoosiers out-gained the Spartans 144 yards to 50 in the second frame, and after allowing seven Spartan first downs on the first two drives of the game, the Indiana defense relinquished just four first downs the entire second quarter. What had looked lie a sluggish Hoosier squad in the first quarter swiftly transformed into the poised and relentless bunch that have become this team's trademark. "Michigan State came out and really made some impressive plays on offense. They made some great plays," Cignetti said. "We just started to execute, we settled down and started to execute. We took control up front on defense. We got turnovers. Started scoring points. They couldn't punch back." As the second half began, Indiana tightened its grip on the lead. Kamara continued to be a terror on the defensive side of the ball, tallying 2.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss on the day.

The Hoosiers' front seven wreaked havoc on the Spartans' offensive line, sacking Aidan Chiles seven times and keeping Michigan State from gaining any ground for the rest of the contest. "We have a lot of guys that have played a lot of ball on this team," defensive lineman James Carpenter said. "We understand that a 10-0 deficit in the first quarter, it's not the end of the world. We know that play by play, we can come back from this. That experience really helps." Carpenter's words held true on Saturday afternoon, as Indiana went on to outscore Michigan State 47-0 after the Spartans' opening surge. By the end of the game, it was Indiana executing with precision, moving as one cohesive unit to dismantle Michigan State and come away with the 47-10 victory. After the Hoosiers opened the game with what is likely their worst quarter of the season, they responded with one of the most dominant and complete performances of the year of the final three quarters. Why? Because as Rourke said: "this team is really special."