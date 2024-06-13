Indiana outfielder Devin Taylor has received more national recognition this offseason, after it was announced on Wednesday that he was named a second team All-American by Perfect Game.

Earlier this week, Taylor was selected to participate in USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team Training Camp, a high honor for non-draft-eligible college players.

Taylor also earned All-Big Ten first team honors back at the end of May.

You can read more about both of those selections below.