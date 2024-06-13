Indiana outfielder Devin Taylor tabbed second team All-American
Indiana outfielder Devin Taylor has received more national recognition this offseason, after it was announced on Wednesday that he was named a second team All-American by Perfect Game.
Earlier this week, Taylor was selected to participate in USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team Training Camp, a high honor for non-draft-eligible college players.
Taylor also earned All-Big Ten first team honors back at the end of May.
Prior to the beginning of the season, Taylor was named a preseason All-American by Perfect Game.
Following a historic offensive season in 2024, it's safe to say Taylor lived up to the preseason hype this past year.
The native of Cincinnati, Ohio paced the Hoosiers hitting .357 this past season. He also led the team in hits (86), runs scored (67) and home runs (20).
The outfielder recorded 30 multi-hit games and cranked homers in six of his final 10 games of the season.
Taylor was the Big Ten leader in long balls this past season and became the first Hoosiers to launch 20 homers in a season since 2011. He has a chance to break Indiana's all-time home run record next season.
The full Perfect Game All-American teams can be found here.
