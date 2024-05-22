A trio of Hoosier freshmen -- Brenczewski, RHP Jacob Vogel and second baseman Jasen Oliver -- were all selected to the Big Ten's All-Freshman team.

Left fielder Devin Taylor was Indiana's lone selection to the All-Big Ten first team. RHP Connor Foley and designated hitter Joey Brenczewski were both named to the league's second team, while shortstop Tyler Cerny made the third team.

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Six different Hoosiers were featured on various All-Big Ten teams following the conference's release of its postseason awards for the 2024 season on Tuesday.

Taylor's selection to the first team All-Big Ten is a repeat selection for the sophomore. After taking home Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors a season ago, the native of Cincinnati, Ohio finished the regular season with a team-best .362 batting average.

He led the league in runs scored (61), finished sixth in hits (77) and second in home runs (17). Taylor is now the first Hoosier to earn consecutive first team nods since a trio of Hoosiers did so in 2014. He's also the first Hoosier to earn back-to-back first team selections in the first two years of his collegiate career.

Foley was named to the conference's second team after holding opposing hitters to just a .152 batting average against this year. The Jasper, Indiana native's development of a secondary pitch off of his high-90s fastball aided Foley in going 4-1 on the year and posting a 3.81 ERA in 56.2 innings pitched.

The 6-foot-5 righty finished fifth in the Big Ten in strikeouts this year with 75.

In his second year with the Hoosiers, Cerney -- a sophomore -- garnered All-Big Ten third team honors after leading Indiana in the regular season with 56 RBIs. Cerny led the conference in doubles and was the only player in the conference with 10-plus home runs, 20-plus doubles and 50-plus RBIs.

A redshirt freshman, Brenczewski had a strong first year with the Hoosiers, closing out the regular season hitting .353.

Within conference play, Brenczewski's .407 batting average ranked second in the Big Ten amongst players with 100 or more plate appearances. That earned the Fishers, Indiana native a selection to the All-Big Ten second team as a utility player and a selection to the All-Freshman team, where Vogel and Oliver joined him.

Vogel closed the regular season with a team-best 0.43 ERA in 18 appearances out of the Hoosiers' bullpen, while Oliver hit .289 in his first campaign in Bloomington, adding eight regular season home runs and 29 RBIs.

Indiana led the conference with three selections to the All-Freshman team this season.

No. 3 Indiana takes on No. 7 Ohio State on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament at 3 p.m. ET.