Cignetti, Indiana 'Don't Have A Confidence Problem' Ahead of Ohio State

Following the bye week and a brand new contract, Indiana football's Curt Cignetti will lead undefeated and fifth-ranked Hoosiers to Ohio Stadium in what many consider the most important game in Indiana University's 137-year history. For Cignetti, however, it is just another in a long list of big games that he has been a part of. Throughout his illustrious coaching career, he has led his team into tough environments. Some were tougher than others, and results varied, but the valuable experience gained in those games led Cignetti to this week. "Well, I've been to a lot of those," Cignetti said Monday. "I started this off at a young age. I was 23 full-time, in the Southwest Conference playing Texas, Texas A&M, out of conference, LSU, been in those games."

Coming over from James Madison, Indiana has a lot of players and coaches who have become accustomed to a winning mentality, which Cignetti believes to be an advantage. "We've got a group of guys and coaches that have won 24 out of their last 25 games," Cignetti said. "So we don't have a confidence problem." With ESPN's College Gameday and FOX Big Noon Kickoff shows in town Saturday, there will once again be a cluster of attention on the Hoosiers, but as per usual, Cignetti is focused on the preparation and process as if it were just another game. "We treat them all alike. If there was a better way to prepare for a certain team, we'd do that for every team," Cignetti said. "We have to stack moments, meetings, practices and days to give ourselves the best chance to be successful on Saturday. I'm confident in our team that we'll prep well this week, play well, go in there, play with poise and play our game."

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti walks the sidelines as he watches the Hoosiers during the first half of the Indiana versus Florida International football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)