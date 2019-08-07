News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-07 07:55:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana OT Randy Holtz will stay in-state

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

A college selection from Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider offensive tackle Randy Holtz likely will not be delivered for another few months, but the three-star prospect knows he will end up at one of two in...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}