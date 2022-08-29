Indiana opens up their season this Friday night as the Hoosiers take on the Illinois Fighting Illini for the first game of the 2022 season. This will be the second game in six days for the Illini as they opened up their year facing off against Wyoming back on Aug. 27.

This year will be the third year in a row which Indiana opens up against a Big Ten opponent welcoming in Illinois for a Friday night matchup. With several new faces on the coaching staff and still a lot of uncertainty on both sides of the ball, Indiana looks to start off their year with a big conference win.

Coming into the 2022 season, Illinois was placed at eleventh in the Big Ten pre season rankings, two spots in front of Indiana. Illinois finished out the 2021 season with 5-7 record with four of those five wins coming against conference opponents.

For the past couple of years the biggest question surrounding Illinois has been their offense. Illinois made the addition of senior quarterback Tommy DeVito this off season who threw for two touchdowns and a total of 197 yards against Wyoming. Junior Chase Brown is another name that Indiana will have to control in week one. Brown is entering his second season for Illinois after being one of the few shining stars in the Illinois offense a season ago. Brown was named to the All-Big Ten third team and took on the majority of the work loaded in their first game with two rushing touchdowns and 151 total yards.

The biggest question heading into the first game is how well will Indianas offense pair up against Illinois defense. Illinois was ranked sixth in overall defense last year in the conference but put on a strong performance against Wyoming. Illinois held the Cowboys to just six points on the night. Illinois made things especially difficult on the passing end with limiting Wyoming to just 30 passing yards and five total passing completions.

This has to have caught the attention of the Indiana staff considering there are a lot of questions still waiting to be answered on the offensive side of the ball.