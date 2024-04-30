BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – IU head coach Mike Woodson announced the addition of transfer Luke Goode (GOOD-ee) to the Indiana men’s basketball program on Tuesday. Goode, a two-time Big Ten Champion, joins Indiana after three seasons at Illinois.

The 6-7 wing averaged 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 made 3-pointers per game on 38.8% shooting from behind the arc in three seasons playing for head coach Brad Underwood. He posted 25 career games with at least two made triples.

Goode, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten performer, was one of six players to appear in all 38 games during the Illini’s run to the 2024 Elite 8. He averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game. He shot 38.9% (61-of-157) from behind the 3-point line and made 1.6 triples per game. Goode appeared in 76 career games for Illinois and made seven starts.

Goode, a graduate of Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, left the Spartan program as the winningest player in team history (79), ranked second in career points (1,480), first in made 3-pointers (232), fourth in rebounds (499), and fourth in assists (293).

He is the son of Craig and Susan Goode and has a younger brother, Jake, and younger sister, Ella. His grandfather, Irv Goode, was an NFL offensive lineman for 13 seasons and member of the Miami Dolphins Super Bowl VIII championship team in 1973. His father played football at Indiana (1994-96); his uncle, Trent Green, played football at Indiana (1990-92) and played quarterback in the NFL for 12 years; and his cousin, Ben Skowronek, won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. Goode trained with former Indiana men’s basketball player Matt Roth during his prep years.

WOODSON ON GOODE

“Luke is a knockdown 3-point shooter that provides length and rebounding ability from the wing position. He comes from a very athletic background with deep family ties to this University. He has competed at the highest level of the Big Ten and is a player we will count on to help us stretch the floor. We are excited to bring his family back to Hoosier Nation.”