Indiana official visit was a 'game changer' for DE AJ Thomas

Indiana hosted 2023 Cedar Creek (LA) defensive end AJ Thomas for an official visit over the weekend and made a very strong impression.

Thomas is currently committed to Louisiana Tech but the consistent communication from the Indiana staff and what he had heard about the program made him interested in checking it out.

Tom Allen and the rest of the staff were nothing short of impressive all weekend and have now made Indiana a legit option for Thomas.

"It was a game changer," Thomas said of the visit. "One of the best if not the best visit i’ve been to."