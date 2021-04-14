Indiana offers Texas pro-style quarterback Josh Hoover
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
A month of talking with Indiana coaches has resulted in an offer being extended to Josh Hoover, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound pro-style quarterback out of Rockwall-Heath High School in Rockwall, Texas.
Hoover told TheHoosier.com that offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan extended the offer to him during a phone call recently.
"It was awesome, and I’m really excited. He just talked and said he was going to offer me. We’ve talked previously about his career, both playing and coaching," Hoover said.
Indiana is Hoover's first Big Ten offer, something he said he was excited about.
"It was awesome, and I am super excited," Hoover said.
In addition to the Hoosiers, Hoover has offers from the following: Arkansas, Arkansas State, Connecticut, Illinois State, Louisiana Tech, Incarnate World, Massachusetts, Memphis, Nevada, New Mexico, North Texas, SMU, Tulane, Tulsa, USTA, Utah State and Western Kentucky.
Hoover says he has not ranked programs at the moment.
"I’m just getting to know people and doing my research," said Hoover. "Relationships are important, I want to play for someone that I like."
While he has not worked out a summer schedule yet for visits, Hoover did acknowledge there are things about Indiana he likes.
"I think that they have a great culture established and great players. Coach just said that he likes my ability and my personality. They obviously have a good system and have had success in the past which is attractive," Hoover said.
Hoover had an impressive sophomore campaign as the starting varsity quarterback, finishing the season throwing for 2,934 yards and 32 touchdowns in 10 games for the Hawks. He followed that up his junior season by going 236-of-372 for 3,556 yards and 36 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
"I improved a lot. We played well as a team and we’re only getting better," Hoover said.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.