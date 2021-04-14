A month of talking with Indiana coaches has resulted in an offer being extended to Josh Hoover, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound pro-style quarterback out of Rockwall-Heath High School in Rockwall, Texas.

Hoover told TheHoosier.com that offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan extended the offer to him during a phone call recently.

"It was awesome, and I’m really excited. He just talked and said he was going to offer me. We’ve talked previously about his career, both playing and coaching," Hoover said.

Indiana is Hoover's first Big Ten offer, something he said he was excited about.

"It was awesome, and I am super excited," Hoover said.