He may have just wrapped up his sophomore season, but Drayk Bowen has already made quite an impact at Andrean High School.

As a result, several colleges, including Indiana have come knocking on the door of the linebacker who helped the Fighting 59ers advance to the Class 2A semi-state game as a freshman. Indiana offered Bowen on Thursday and he also holds offers from Cincinnati, Arkansas and Ball State.

For Bowen, the opportunity to play at the next level is something he has dreamed about since he began playing football.

“As a five-year-old kid, I wanted to try it because I loved watching it and I fell with the game as soon as I started. I started playing football in Hammond and went on to play Pop Warner. I love the game because I can compete no matter who is on the other side. When I’m playing, it’s like I can let everything in the world go and just be free and play the game,” Bowen told TheHoosier.com.

Asa freshman, Bowen accounted for 43 yards on 12 carries and hauled in three receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he amassed 50 total tackles, 29 of which were solo stops. He followed that up with 67 total tackles this season, and 13 tackles for a loss, along with five sacks, three fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal. Offensively, Bowen, who also plays baseball, rushed for 177 yards and five touchdowns and caught four passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Numbers like that are one reason why several colleges have offered, most recently Indiana.

"I was extremely excited to get the offer from Indiana," Bowen said. "It was a great moment to have. I called coach Peoples and they just thought my film was impressive and they liked me as a player."