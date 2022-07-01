Indiana offers emerging top-35 2024 prospect James Brown

On the final day of the June evaluation period for college coaches, Indiana jumped into the recruitment of 2024 St. Rita (IL) center James Brown by offering him a scholarship. The 6-foot-9 big man is ranked No. 31 in the Rivals125 class of 2024 rankings. The Indiana staff watched him this week at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando. Brown has numerous offers and has exploded onto the scene even more this spring and summer. He holds 22 offers already from notable programs like North Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Iowa, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Florida, Arizona State, Harvard and others.

Brown is currently averaging 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game at the NBPA Top 100 Camp through four games. He has been very efficient, shooting 61.2 percent (16-of-26) from the floor. He was also a standout at the Pangos All-American Camp earlier this spring. "Before anything basketball, he is a high character young man. Honor roll student from a great family. He has tremendous work ethic," St. Rita head coach Roshawn Russell told TheHoosier.com. "James has elite footwork in the post, great communicator on the floor as well as on the bench. He pushes the break in transition like a guard, makes great decisions in the open floor. Blocks shots consistently. Has good jump shot from 12-15ft and starting to extend out to the 3pt range." Brown averaged 13.5 points per game, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game as a sophomore. This summer playing for Meanstreats (IL) 16U AAU program, he is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. "He has nice touch with both hands around the basket. His versatility is a strength. He can put the ball on the floor and even passes well," Meanstreats coach Sean Smith told TheHoosier.com. "I have seen him improve on his footwork and being patient in the paint. I think being patient and reading the defense are two of his biggest improvements."