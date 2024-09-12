It's been a busy week on the recruiting trail for Mike Woodson and the Indiana coaching staff, traveling the country to watch various high school prospects. One of those prospects the Hoosiers have recently been in to see is 2026 forward Colben Landrew, who received a scholarship offer from Indiana basketball, the Alabama native announced on Thursday morning. A 6-foot-6 perimeter player, Landrew isn't yet ranked by Rivals. .

Landrew currently holds over a dozen offers, including offers from schools such as Purdue, Arkansas, Louisville, Alabama, Cincinnati. Ahead of the upcoming high school basketball season, Landrew transferred to Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia. A year ago, Landrew's sophomore year of high school, the wing averaged 15.0 points per game at Thompson High School. He was named second team All-State. This past spring and summer, Landrew appeared for Game Elite on the Adidas 3SSB 16U Circuit, where he averaged 15.1 points per game. Check out some of Landrew's highlights below.