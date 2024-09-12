PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
2026 forward Colben Landrew

Indiana offers 2026 forward Colben Landrew

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

It's been a busy week on the recruiting trail for Mike Woodson and the Indiana coaching staff, traveling the country to watch various high school prospects.

One of those prospects the Hoosiers have recently been in to see is 2026 forward Colben Landrew, who received a scholarship offer from Indiana basketball, the Alabama native announced on Thursday morning.

A 6-foot-6 perimeter player, Landrew isn't yet ranked by Rivals. .

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gT2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBJbmRpYW5h IFVuaXZlcnNpdHkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9nb2hvb3NpZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jZ29ob29zaWVyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2FndGc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNhZ3RnPC9hPiDwn5S04pqq77iP8J+PgCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vVDBEaWJSQm9rciI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1QwRGliUkJv a3I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29sYmVuIExhbmRyZXcgKEBjb2xiZW5fbGFu ZHJldykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2xiZW5fbGFu ZHJldy9zdGF0dXMvMTgzNDIxOTYyMTgxOTMxODczOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Landrew currently holds over a dozen offers, including offers from schools such as Purdue, Arkansas, Louisville, Alabama, Cincinnati.

Ahead of the upcoming high school basketball season, Landrew transferred to Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia.

A year ago, Landrew's sophomore year of high school, the wing averaged 15.0 points per game at Thompson High School. He was named second team All-State.

This past spring and summer, Landrew appeared for Game Elite on the Adidas 3SSB 16U Circuit, where he averaged 15.1 points per game.

Check out some of Landrew's highlights below.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3Z5MGdRTXg4Y3B3P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

–––––

