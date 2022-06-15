Indiana offers 2024 four-star guard Jaeden Mustaf
The Indiana basketball staff has been busy hosting and talking with future prospects this week and it continued on Wednesday by extending an offer to 2024 Carmel Christian (NC) guard Jaeden Mustaf.
Mustaf is ranked No. 36 in the Rivals70 class of 2024 rankings.
He transferred to Carmel Christian from Dematha (DC) High School for this upcoming season. He plays on the New World grassroots program on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this summer.
Mustaf holds offers from Xavier, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Rutgers, Harvard, Georgetown, George Mason, Bryant and more.
Mustaf’s father, Jerrod Mustaf, played college basketball for Maryland (1988-90) before being selected No. 17 overall in the 1990 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. He played for the Knicks and Phoenix Suns before six more years in Europe.
His dad is 6-foot-10 and Jaeden is currently 6-foot-5 with the expectation he will keep growing.
Jaeden is a crafty guard with the ball in his hands. He can play both on and off of the ball, but he is best creating with the ball. He has good athleticism and can play around the rim with ease. He has very good body control. His jumper is solid and shows good ability to create and finish in the mid-range.
Last season for Dematha, he averaged 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game, per MaxPreps. He shot 54 percent from the field.
On the Adidas circuit this summer, he is averaging 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is playing up with the 17Us.
He plays alongside IU targets Khani Rooths and Jamie Kaiser this summer.
