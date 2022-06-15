Indiana offers 2024 four-star guard Jaeden Mustaf

The Indiana basketball program extended a scholarship offer to 2024 guard Jaeden Mustaf. (Rivals.com)

The Indiana basketball staff has been busy hosting and talking with future prospects this week and it continued on Wednesday by extending an offer to 2024 Carmel Christian (NC) guard Jaeden Mustaf. Mustaf is ranked No. 36 in the Rivals70 class of 2024 rankings. He transferred to Carmel Christian from Dematha (DC) High School for this upcoming season. He plays on the New World grassroots program on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this summer. Mustaf holds offers from Xavier, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Rutgers, Harvard, Georgetown, George Mason, Bryant and more.