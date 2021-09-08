Indiana offers 2023 top-5 prospect Kwame Evans Jr.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana extended an offer to 2023 top-5 prospect Kwame Evans Jr. on Tuesday night.
Evans plays for Montverde (FL) Academy and Team Durant on the AAU circuit. He is teammates of current 2022 IU commit Jalen Hood-Schifino at Montverde.
He is ranked No. 4 in the Rivals150 for the class of 2023.
Evans has offers from numerous programs involuting Texas, USC, Illinois, LSU, Maryland, Kansas, Auburn, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech among others.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news