 TheHoosier - Indiana offers 2023 top-5 prospect Kwame Evans Jr.
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-08 04:42:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana offers 2023 top-5 prospect Kwame Evans Jr.

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana extended an offer to 2023 top-5 prospect Kwame Evans Jr. on Tuesday night.

Evans plays for Montverde (FL) Academy and Team Durant on the AAU circuit. He is teammates of current 2022 IU commit Jalen Hood-Schifino at Montverde.

He is ranked No. 4 in the Rivals150 for the class of 2023.

Evans has offers from numerous programs involuting Texas, USC, Illinois, LSU, Maryland, Kansas, Auburn, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech among others.

