Indiana offers 2023 four-star forward TJ Power

The 6-foot-8 forward plays for BABC on the Nike EYBL circuit and has been a standout through two live periods in April. During the second live period in Indianapolis, Power averaged 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He also shot 40 percent (8-of-20) from three.

Power is a versatile forward who can play out on the perimeter as well as create off of the dribble. He has very good ball skills for his size and is much more of a hybrid forward than someone who is going to play in the post. Shooting is his best asset and he can do that off of the catch or dribble. With his size and high release, it makes it difficult for opponents to disrupt his rhythm.

Power described his game to Rivals.com.

“I’m more of a guard than people think," Power said. "I would describe myself as a big ball handler who can make a lot of plays for others. I love to pass and get people involved and I think that comes from my IQ that I’ve developed playing since I was a little kid.

"I’m versatile and create a lot of mismatches on the floor because of my mobility and size. I have improved my shooting a lot this past year, but I still have some work to do so I can become more consistent. I bring to the floor a lot of energy because I love playing defense and can rebound with a lot of the larger centers I play against.”

Iowa has received an official visit and Power has also visited Boston College, Providence, and Virginia Tech all unofficially.

“My relationship with the people at the program will be the most important. I need to be able to trust the coaching staff and know I’m walking into a good group of guys on the team,” Power said. “I also need somewhere that stresses player development. A winning culture and a school/community that is invested in the success of the team.”