Indiana offensive line continues to struggle this season

Indiana came into the 2021 season expecting more from its offensive line. After an inconsistent 2020 season, there were whispers around that unit in the preseason that it would finally click.

The Hoosiers were returning redshirt senior Caleb Jones, senior Dylan Powell, senior Luke Haggard, junior Matthew Bedford and sophomore Mike Katic. They now have nearly 70 starts between them but that experience hasn't paid off this season.

The lack of effectiveness of the offensive line has been evident in conference play. The Hoosiers are last in the Big Ten (in conference games) in scoring and total yards. Indiana has scored just two touchdowns in conference games.

"I think it's been isolated breakdowns," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "You know, you've got certain things happening the way they're supposed to on certain plays and then the next one not. And then -- but it can happen. It was just isolated situations where one guy got beat one on one."