Indiana offensive efficiency numbers going in downward spiral
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
After winning three of four games and slowly trying to turn the corner on this season and as a program, it has been a downward spiral over the last two weeks.
Indiana has lost four in a row and put themselves out of the NCAA Tournament, sitting at 12-13 (7-11) on the season.
The Hoosiers have not only failed to produce a consistent product on the floor, but also nowhere near efficient enough on offense to compete atop the Big Ten.
That was highlighted no more than on Tuesday night in what was essentially a 'play-out' game for the NCAA Tournament. Indiana shot 2-of-20 from three, both makes from Rob Phinisee, and 32.7 percent overall.
"We gave ourselves the chance to win, but you're gonna have a hard time winning on the road when you go 2-for-20 from three," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "Things aren't going to open up inside the paint very much if you can't bring them out. Didn’t think we took very many bad shots in the game."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news