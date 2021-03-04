After winning three of four games and slowly trying to turn the corner on this season and as a program, it has been a downward spiral over the last two weeks.

Indiana has lost four in a row and put themselves out of the NCAA Tournament, sitting at 12-13 (7-11) on the season.

The Hoosiers have not only failed to produce a consistent product on the floor, but also nowhere near efficient enough on offense to compete atop the Big Ten.

That was highlighted no more than on Tuesday night in what was essentially a 'play-out' game for the NCAA Tournament. Indiana shot 2-of-20 from three, both makes from Rob Phinisee, and 32.7 percent overall.

"We gave ourselves the chance to win, but you're gonna have a hard time winning on the road when you go 2-for-20 from three," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "Things aren't going to open up inside the paint very much if you can't bring them out. Didn’t think we took very many bad shots in the game."