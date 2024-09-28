The Indiana offense in the first half of Saturday's 42-28 victory over Maryland was on par with the weather: dreary and dull.

After a pair of interceptions thrown by Kurtis Rourke to open the game, there should have been a sense of panic on the Indiana sideline. Things weren't going as planned offensively for the majority of the first half.

Rourke and the offense didn't blink.

The final drive of the first half was when the Indiana offense finally started firing on all cylinders. A combined 54 yards in two plays that resulted in Omar Cooper Jr. finding the end zone to give the Hoosiers a leap of confidence, and more importantly, a lead at the half.

"I know that Kurtis [Rourke] will always trust me," Cooper said in reflection of the late-half touchdown drive. "I just made a play when the ball was in the air."

The three-play, 63-yard drive, spanning just 32 seconds, catapulted the Hoosier offense to a 28-point outburst in the second half.

"It's something we wished would have happened sooner," Rourke said. "It brought a lot of confidence to me."

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti knew his signal caller was due for a bounce-back drive in the half.

"[Rourke] responded like I kind of felt like he would," Cignetti said. "I didn't think he'd be flustered by the two interceptions, and he wasn't."