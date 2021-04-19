Indiana-Notre Dame agree to future series
On Monday, Indiana and Notre Dame announced that the two programs would compete in a future home-and-home series.
The series will begin in 2030 at Notre Dame and then be at Indiana at 2031.
Below is the release from Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Indiana and Notre Dame football programs announced on Monday afternoon a home-and-home series in 2030 and 2031. IU will travel to Notre Dame Stadium on Aug. 31, 2030, and host the Fighting Irish on Sept. 27, 2031.
"I'm looking forward to facing one of the most storied programs in the history of college football," head coach Tom Allen said. "It's tremendous for the state of Indiana and for our fans, and it will be a great opportunity for our players."
The teams last met at Notre Dame on Sept. 7, 1991, a 49-27 ND victory.
