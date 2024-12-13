Indiana 'not very good' defensively in loss at Nebraska

As Indiana basketball’s team defense seemed to have turned the corner from a rough showing in The Bahamas, Nebraska put on a shooting clinic, handing Indiana its first conference loss. Although the defense had its moments, Nebraska’s ability to make shots down the stretch ultimately led to the Hoosiers’ fourth consecutive loss to the Cornhuskers and third in the calendar year. Indiana couldn’t stop the Cornhusker offense from the start in its 85-68 loss on Friday night. The Huskers immediately put the Indiana defense on the ropes with a fast 13-3 start, making its first seven attempts from the field. “We had no defensive presence to start the game,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. “you have to establish yourself from a defensive standpoint.”

In its first conference game against Michigan State last weekend, Nebraska only mustered up 52 points in a 37-point defeat in East Lansing to the Spartans. Having a full week to prepare, Indiana became Fred Hoiberg’s team’s ‘get right game.’ Nebraska used Indiana’s defensive miscues to its advantage, hitting shots at a stellar 61.2% rate from the field. Of its 30 made field goals, the Cornhuskers made 8-of-14 shots from deep, good enough for 57%. Miscommunication on defense has plagued the Hoosiers all season long and tonight was no different as Indiana looked lost at times defensively, especially on screens both on and off the ball. Even when Indiana played better defense, Nebraska found its way downhill toward the basket and converted on contested shots. Nebraska saw shots fall early, giving the Cornhuskers the confidence to make even the toughest of shots later in the game. “They made tough shots,” Woodson said. “But we have to better defensively.”

Dec 13, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) shoots a three point basket against Indiana Hoosiers forward Bryson Tucker (8) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. (Photo by © Dylan Widger-Imagn Images)