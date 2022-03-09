Indiana new-look offense on display as spring practice begins
Indiana is through the first weekend of spring practice and Tom Allen is excited about where his group is at, both with the new-look coaching staff as well as on the offensive side of the ball where there are a lot of questions that need to be answered this season.
The Hoosiers have seen a lot of roster and staff turnover this offseason and it all comes as they look to improve on a 2-10 season from a year ago. A large part of the lack of success was on the offensive side of the ball. New offensive coordinator Walt Bell comes to Indiana with a different vision and one that already excites Allen and it was something that started long before spring practice even began.
Bell is looking to help an Indiana offense that struggled in almost every major category in 2021... no more than quarterback play. IU had four different starting quarterbacks this season that combined for just 1,959 yards and nine touchdowns to 14 interceptions. They averaged 5.4 yards per attempts and just a 50.3 completion percentage. And, in five games, the Hoosiers failed to throw for 100 yards. So, Bell went out right away and got his guy in Missouri Transfer Connor Bazelak.
"Coach Bell called me every day. He texted me every day. He started teaching me the offense before I visited or signed," Bazelak said. "That's how much he wanted me. The whole coaching staff reached out. It felt like the place to be."
After the departure of wide receivers coach Grant Heard last week, Bell was stuck with trying to get his quarterbacks up to speed as well as now take over a new group of players that always need to be in sync with the leader of the offense.
"Walt [Bell] is really a receivers guy, as well as a quarterbacks guy. He played the position, knows it inside and out, and is extremely gifted in that area, more so than guys I have worked with. He has been meeting with [quarterbacks and receivers] together," Allen said. "Them being comfortable with the verbiage and the reads and the ability to work through that process, which is a daily thing and a lot of extensive film sessions.
"You really can't do it to the high level until you start practicing, so now that we have two practices under our belt and the film that is going to come because of that, and the evaluation with the players after your break it down as a staff, that is where the growth comes."
Indiana has two wide receivers in spring camp who enrolled early, and four total from the 2022 recruiting class. Being able to get in practice and start working on timing has been key for Indiana and both Tom Allen and Bazelak understand that.
"You finally get a sense of how they release and get by (defenders)," Bazelak said. "It's been great working with the other transfers and the skill guys who were already here,. Whether you're working with a freshman or a sixth-year senior, it's difficult to come in and demand respect from day one as the new guy.
"You have to build relationships, talk to guys, text them if they want to go throw. I know Emery (Simmons, a transfer from North Carolina) texted me and asked if I wanted to throw. Stuff like that to build relationships. That pays off in the future."
Throwing the ball wasn't the only issue for Indiana last season. There was a 3.4 yard per carry average and only three games where the Hoosiers had a 100-yard rusher. In turn, the offense struggled to put together an explosive passing game and Bell understands the importance of a productive running game.
"Just putting his entire personality on our run game. I have not had a coordinator since I have been here that has been this involved in the run game. In just the way he approaches it and teaches everything. It has been really good," Allen said of Bell. "He is super involved on inside run, he has a high level of energy and attention to detail. He is extremely bright and just understands [the whole offense]. He could coach every position on that side of the ball, which is a really rare thing to have. I have really been impressed with that.
Indiana not only has a new offensive coordinator but a new running backs coach as well. The one constant with the running game from last year to this year is offensive line coach Darren Hiller. Getting all three on the same page is key and something they are already working on.
"He (Bell) was one of the ones, and Coach [Darren] Hiller, that came to me and said it would be wise if we did it this way this year because of some of the things we are doing different. I think that was good and I think he has a vision for that," Allen said. "Then, obviously, with the running backs and a new coach there, it has been pretty seamless."
Indiana is just two practices into spring practice but the returns that Tom Allen is seeing already from the offensive side of the ball is not only important but it's the biggest improvement he needs to see in 2022.
"Excited about that progress and love the way our guys are working. The buy-in is really high and a lot of new faces, but a lot of great energy and we just have to get better every single day," Allen said. "We are focused on fundamentals, like I have said, and that is a high priority. Modification of our schemes and just getting our guys identified, their strengths and weaknesses on a daily basis and keep seeing who makes plays. That is what we saw on both sides of the ball today, stepping up and making plays. We are excited about that."
