Indiana new-look offense on display as spring practice begins

Indiana is through the first weekend of spring practice and Tom Allen is excited about where his group is at, both with the new-look coaching staff as well as on the offensive side of the ball where there are a lot of questions that need to be answered this season.

The Hoosiers have seen a lot of roster and staff turnover this offseason and it all comes as they look to improve on a 2-10 season from a year ago. A large part of the lack of success was on the offensive side of the ball. New offensive coordinator Walt Bell comes to Indiana with a different vision and one that already excites Allen and it was something that started long before spring practice even began.

Bell is looking to help an Indiana offense that struggled in almost every major category in 2021... no more than quarterback play. IU had four different starting quarterbacks this season that combined for just 1,959 yards and nine touchdowns to 14 interceptions. They averaged 5.4 yards per attempts and just a 50.3 completion percentage. And, in five games, the Hoosiers failed to throw for 100 yards. So, Bell went out right away and got his guy in Missouri Transfer Connor Bazelak.

"Coach Bell called me every day. He texted me every day. He started teaching me the offense before I visited or signed," Bazelak said. "That's how much he wanted me. The whole coaching staff reached out. It felt like the place to be."

After the departure of wide receivers coach Grant Heard last week, Bell was stuck with trying to get his quarterbacks up to speed as well as now take over a new group of players that always need to be in sync with the leader of the offense.

"Walt [Bell] is really a receivers guy, as well as a quarterbacks guy. He played the position, knows it inside and out, and is extremely gifted in that area, more so than guys I have worked with. He has been meeting with [quarterbacks and receivers] together," Allen said. "Them being comfortable with the verbiage and the reads and the ability to work through that process, which is a daily thing and a lot of extensive film sessions.

"You really can't do it to the high level until you start practicing, so now that we have two practices under our belt and the film that is going to come because of that, and the evaluation with the players after your break it down as a staff, that is where the growth comes."