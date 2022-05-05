Report: Indiana, Arizona near agreement on neutral site game in Las Vegas

Per CBSSports' Jon Rothstein, Indiana is nearing an agreement for a December neutral site game aginst the Arizona Wildcats at MGM Grand Arena is Las Vegas, Nevada.

This game is slated to take place a week before the Hoosiers will meet the Kansas Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 17.

Indiana also has the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Gavitt Games (Big East/Big Ten) which should both give the Hoosiers tough opponents.

This is one of a few high-profile games that will now replace Indiana's spot in the Crossroads Classic that went on since 2011.