 Report: Indiana, Arizona near agreement on neutral site game in Las Vegas
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-05 13:51:26 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Report: Indiana, Arizona near agreement on neutral site game in Las Vegas

Keegan Nickoson • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@Knickoson42

Per CBSSports' Jon Rothstein, Indiana is nearing an agreement for a December neutral site game aginst the Arizona Wildcats at MGM Grand Arena is Las Vegas, Nevada.

This game is slated to take place a week before the Hoosiers will meet the Kansas Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 17.

Indiana also has the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Gavitt Games (Big East/Big Ten) which should both give the Hoosiers tough opponents.

This is one of a few high-profile games that will now replace Indiana's spot in the Crossroads Classic that went on since 2011.

Arizona put together a near-flawless 2021-2022 season, posting a 33-4 record, 18-2 in the Pac-12. Tommy Lloyd's squad was led by guard Benedict Mathurin who averaged 17.7 points per game throughout last year's march to the big dance.

After a stellar season, Arizona would grab a No. 1 seed after winning the Pac-12. They would fall to Houston in the Sweet 16 72-60.

Lloyd's success in taking over a controversial Arizona program has been widely praised, and it looks like he has this Wildcats going in the right direction, finally. Mike Woodson on the other hand, after putting together a subpar, at best, 2021 non-conference schedule for Indiana, whose most difficult non-Big Ten game was likely on the road at Syracuse, is loading up on the tough competition.

Arizona and Kansas in back-to-back weeks will prepare his guys for a Big Ten schedule better than anyone else possibly could.

----

