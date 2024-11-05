Advertisement

Ferrell, Kamara Lead Defensive Charge in Indiana's Rout of Michigan State

Ferrell, Kamara Lead Defensive Charge in Indiana's Rout of Michigan State

After a rough go of things in the first quarter, Indiana picked it up defensively en route to 47-10 rout of Michigan St.

 • Josh Pos
Indiana overcomes slow start, rolls past Michigan State 47-10

Indiana overcomes slow start, rolls past Michigan State 47-10

After falling behind early to Michigan State, Indiana responded with three of its most dominant quarters of the year.

 • Zach Browning
Kurtis Rourke's 'execution, zip, accuracy' on display in IU's win over MSU

Kurtis Rourke's 'execution, zip, accuracy' on display in IU's win over MSU

After missing a game and a half, Kurtis Rourke was magnificent in his return, leading IU to a win at MSU and a 9-0 start

 • Colin McMahon
Postgame Q&A: Cignetti, Smith, players talk Indiana's win over MSU

Postgame Q&A: Cignetti, Smith, players talk Indiana's win over MSU

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti, quarterback Kurtis Rourke, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, defensive linemen

 • Zach Browning
How it Happened: No. 13 Indiana dominates Michigan State, improves to 9-0

How it Happened: No. 13 Indiana dominates Michigan State, improves to 9-0

After a slow start, the Hoosiers blew out the Spartans on Saturday in East Lansing, 47-10.

 • Zach Browning

Published Nov 5, 2024
Indiana near the top of the pack for 2026 wideout Tayshon Bardo
Zach Browning
Senior Writer
