Indiana narrowly wins 33-31 in shootout against Western Kentucky

Indiana traveled on the road for the second time this season to face Western Kentucky University, aiming to even its record at 2-2. The Hoosiers escaped with a close 33-31 victory but scored fewer touchdowns than WKU, settling for four field goals compared to WKU's one.

WKU won the toss before kickoff and elected to kick. It would give the Hilltoppers the ball to start the second half, allowing quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the offense to strike first.

The drive began with an incomplete pass to D.J. Matthews, presenting flashbacks to Penix's shaky 42.5% completion rate against No. 8 Cincinnati. However, three complete passes combined for 45 yards moved the chains three times and helped the Hoosiers into the red zone. Two consecutive hand-offs to running back Stephen Carr led to a rushing touchdown to give the Hoosiers an early 7-0 lead.

The first IU drive alternated well between passing and rushing plays, with Penix throwing for 52 yards and Carr rushing for 27.

It was then WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe's turn to try to hurl the ball. However, IU's defense prevented Zappe from completing a pass on three attempts, forcing a 3-and-out and handing the ball right back to IU's offense.

D.J. Matthews was set to receive the punt but muffed it, injuring his knee in the process as he dove on the ball to recover it. Matthews injury, if prolonged, is a devastating blow.

Still, Penix kept rolling and completed two passes combining for 40 yards to continue gaining first downs. Later in the drive, Penix rushed up the middle for a one-yard touchdown, capping off another successful possession by extending the lead to 14-0 with around five minutes left in the first quarter.

Zappe and the WKU offense gained traction in their second drive, incorporating a blend of passing and running, much like IU's first drive. In addition, the WKU offense hurried to the line of scrimmage after each play, creating a fast tempo that seemed to catch the Hoosier defense off guard.

Zappe completed seven of eight passes for 38 yards and the two running backs, Noah Whittington and Adam Cofield combined for seven plays and 39 yards. Three consecutive runs from Cofield in the red zone eventually cut IU's lead to 14-7.

The Hoosiers could not reach the red zone in their next two drives but settled for two field goals from Charles Campbell to extend the lead to 20-7 with around 10 minutes left in the half.

The Hilltoppers later received the ball with around three minutes left, cutting the deficit before halftime. Zappe completed a huge 24-yard pass to move into IU territory and on the fourth play after that, he threw a touchdown pass to pull WKU within one score.

Penix attempted to throw for his first touchdown of the game in the red zone with 30 seconds left in the half but could not convert on third down. Campbell stepped up to kick a short field goal and it went through the uprights to make it 23-14, heading into halftime.