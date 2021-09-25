Indiana narrowly wins 33-31 in shootout against Western Kentucky
Indiana traveled on the road for the second time this season to face Western Kentucky University, aiming to even its record at 2-2. The Hoosiers escaped with a close 33-31 victory but scored fewer touchdowns than WKU, settling for four field goals compared to WKU's one.
WKU won the toss before kickoff and elected to kick. It would give the Hilltoppers the ball to start the second half, allowing quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the offense to strike first.
The drive began with an incomplete pass to D.J. Matthews, presenting flashbacks to Penix's shaky 42.5% completion rate against No. 8 Cincinnati. However, three complete passes combined for 45 yards moved the chains three times and helped the Hoosiers into the red zone. Two consecutive hand-offs to running back Stephen Carr led to a rushing touchdown to give the Hoosiers an early 7-0 lead.
The first IU drive alternated well between passing and rushing plays, with Penix throwing for 52 yards and Carr rushing for 27.
It was then WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe's turn to try to hurl the ball. However, IU's defense prevented Zappe from completing a pass on three attempts, forcing a 3-and-out and handing the ball right back to IU's offense.
D.J. Matthews was set to receive the punt but muffed it, injuring his knee in the process as he dove on the ball to recover it. Matthews injury, if prolonged, is a devastating blow.
Still, Penix kept rolling and completed two passes combining for 40 yards to continue gaining first downs. Later in the drive, Penix rushed up the middle for a one-yard touchdown, capping off another successful possession by extending the lead to 14-0 with around five minutes left in the first quarter.
Zappe and the WKU offense gained traction in their second drive, incorporating a blend of passing and running, much like IU's first drive. In addition, the WKU offense hurried to the line of scrimmage after each play, creating a fast tempo that seemed to catch the Hoosier defense off guard.
Zappe completed seven of eight passes for 38 yards and the two running backs, Noah Whittington and Adam Cofield combined for seven plays and 39 yards. Three consecutive runs from Cofield in the red zone eventually cut IU's lead to 14-7.
The Hoosiers could not reach the red zone in their next two drives but settled for two field goals from Charles Campbell to extend the lead to 20-7 with around 10 minutes left in the half.
The Hilltoppers later received the ball with around three minutes left, cutting the deficit before halftime. Zappe completed a huge 24-yard pass to move into IU territory and on the fourth play after that, he threw a touchdown pass to pull WKU within one score.
Penix attempted to throw for his first touchdown of the game in the red zone with 30 seconds left in the half but could not convert on third down. Campbell stepped up to kick a short field goal and it went through the uprights to make it 23-14, heading into halftime.
When play resumed, the Hilltoppers scored in the first two minutes. Zappe completed a 39-yard pass on the second play to move into IU territory. A few plays later in the red zone, Zappe stepped up and completed another pass, this time for a touchdown to make it 23-21.
Another IU drive stalled after passing midfield and the Hoosiers elected to kick a field goal. Campbell converted again, extending the lead to 26-21.
WKU's fast-tempo offense started to take its toll. Zappe and the offense moved from their 30-yard line to around IU's 30-yard line in just five plays. IU head coach Tom Allen called a timeout midway through the third quarter, presumably to stop the quick pace.
The timeout proved effective as afterward, the drive stalled and the Hilltoppers kicked a field goal to make it 26-24 instead of potentially taking the lead with a touchdown.
When IU got the ball with around 11 minutes left in the game, the Hoosiers started to march down the field and wind down the clock.
Running back Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for 21-yards and fumbled, but a lucky bounce allowed it to fit right under his stomach and he recovered.
A completion to Fryfogle on third down in WKU territory saved the Hoosiers from most likely settling for their fifth field goal attempt of the game. The possession finished with another rushing touchdown from Carr, his second of the game to extend the lead to 33-24.
But the Hilltoppers punched right back and responded, with Zappe throwing a 19-yard touchdown, cutting IU's lead to 33-31.
Some may have anticipated WKU would attempt an onside kick, but the Hilltoppers tried to force the Hoosiers to punt. It was close, but another critical catch on third down from Fryfogle allowed IU to kneel the ball and end the game.
With the 33-31 win, IU improved to 2-2 on the season and looks to achieve another victory on the road against Penn State next weekend.
