It was the Irish's Daniel Russo who opened the scoring on the night, a 17th minute left-footed strike on a free kick:

The contest between the Hoosiers and the Fighting Irish was a rematch of the season-opening contest that finished in a 1-1 draw. 90 minutes would once again not be enough with a College Cup appearance on the line.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – On a soggy, wet night in South Bend, Indiana men's soccer's season came to a close in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. No. 2 Notre Dame defeated the Hoosiers, 1-1 (5-4 on penalty kicks), to abruptly end the Indiana season.

However, Indiana turned up the heat in the second half of play, the aggressor of the two squads. It wouldn't take long before Patrick McDonald's right-footed laser off the half-volley would soar into the back of the net, equalizing the scoreline in the 63rd minute:

The Hoosiers would enjoy numerous opportunities via set piece in the first half, but none would come to fruition. With 45 minutes to play, the host and seeded Irish held a 1-0 lead.

That would be all for the scoring in the first 90 minutes, as the game would extend into extra time. Of course, with the NCAA changing the rule regarding overtime scoring in college soccer, a golden goal would no longer end things should a side score in the additional periods of play.

Yet, nothing would come of it. Indiana would uncork six more shots and have numerous close calls, but the missed chances to convert would be a continually told saga that opened new chapters again and again in South Bend.

The Hoosiers and Irish would then advance to penalties – a familiar spot with not great memories for Indiana in recent history. The last time the Hoosiers hadn't been in a penalty shootout was the finale of last season, a heartbreaking loss to Syracuse that saw the Orange lift the College Cup over the Hoosiers.

IU's Joey Maher would miss his first attempt, but Notre Dame's Paddy Burns would convert. Trading converted penalty tries until the fifth and final round, it was Russo once again who delivered the final blow, hitting the back of the net in the bottom right corner from the spot.

Indiana enjoyed the lionshare of the chances at it on Saturday night – 25 shots to the Irish's 11, and 10 visitor corners to the host's one. But the final score would rather tell a story of a Hoosiers team who had come agonizingly close once again to an elusive ninth star, stunned again at the death by penalties and heartbreak.

Notre Dame's season will continue, extending to Louisville with a chance to win it's second national title ever, the first coming in 2013.

For Todd Yeagley's Indiana program, however, the fire the Hoosiers captured in October and November would fizzle in the December South Bend rain.

The quest for a ninth start must wait to resume next fall.