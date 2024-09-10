PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
other sports

Indiana men's soccer falls to Dayton, continuing slow start to season

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Colin McMahon • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@colinmcmahon31

Indiana men's soccer was having a slow start to its 2024 season, but it got just that much worse on Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers faced the Dayton Flyers out of the Atlantic 10 Conference, who were a tournament team a year ago, but are still inferior competition compared with the IU side.

Despite this, Dayton dominated early and defended IU well when it got chances late, leading to a 2-0 victory in favor of the Flyers.

The slow start to the Hoosiers continues, as IU now stands at one win, two losses and two draws.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GVCB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGF5dG9u TVNvY2Nlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGF5dG9uTVNvY2Nlcjwv YT4gZGVmZWF0cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0luZGlh bmFNU09DP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJbmRpYW5hTVNPQzwvYT4g Mi0wPGJyPjxicj5NYXJ0aW4gQmFra2VuIHdpdGggYSBicmFjZSB0byBwb3dl ciB0aGUgRmx5ZXJzJiMzOTsgd2F5IHRvIGEgd2luIG9uIHRoZSByb2FkIHZz LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvaXVtcz9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2l1bXM8L2E+PGJy Pjxicj5BIHZlcnkgZGlzYXBwb2ludGluZyByZXN1bHQgZm9yIHRoZSBIb29z aWVycywgd2hvIG1vdmUgdG8gMSB3aW4sIDIgbG9zc2VzIGFuZCAyIGRyYXdz PGJyPjxicj5OZXh0IG1hdGNoIGlzIG9uIEZyaWRheSBhdCBSdXRnZXJzPC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQ29saW4gTWNNYWhvbiAoQGNvbGlubWNtYWhvbjMxKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvbGlubWNtYWhvbjMxL3N0YXR1 cy8xODMzMzI2NjcwMDA0MDI3ODEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAxMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Coach Todd Yeagley said after the game that "we've got to get some wins, but no big picture concerns." Reasserting similar thoughts after his team's 1-1 draw at Butler last week.

While the Hoosiers have not gotten the results they've looked for, they've put together some strong play overall. Yeagley saying, "the second half was good" in reference to the game vs. Dayton.

This was true, as IU outshot Dayton 12 to 4 in the second half, aided by a flurry of chances late in the game, all of which fell short, as the Hoosiers looked for the equalizer while it was still 1-0 Dayton.

Coach Yeagley said that "we may have taken a few too many touches" and "we've got to be more clinical with the finish" when he spoke about these missed chances late, although stating that they were mostly "pretty darn close scenarios" and that he thought his team "created enough chances for he luck factor" but, unfortunately for the Hoosiers, none of those found the net.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj43NSYjMzk7IHwgQm9nYXJkIHdpdGggYSBjaGFuY2UgYXQgbmV0LCBv ZmYgdGFyZ2V0IHRvIHRoZSBsZWZ0LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSVVNUz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0lVTVM8L2E+IDAsIERheXRvbiAxPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW5k aWFuYSBNZW4mIzM5O3MgU29jY2VyIChASW5kaWFuYU1TT0MpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW5kaWFuYU1TT0Mvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzMz MjMwOTczMjkzOTc4NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDEwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

All this resulted in no goal for IU, meaning no positive result and the second loss of the young season.

Dayton got another goal very late that sealed the deal and put the nail in the coffin for this one for the Hoosiers.

Despite another disappointing loss, Yeagley said "it's not panic time" and that they "had some key guys that [they've] lost" when talking about possibly why this slow start is taking place.

Despite some mild concerns, Yeagley remains optimistic about the rest of the season, even given this disappointing start. He said that "when we get healthy, we'll have a lot of options" referring to who might step up to make sure this season gets turned around.

Yeagley has said time and time again that his team has "performed pretty well" in most games, including this one against Dayton and that he doesn't have "big concerns" despite this one possibly being seen as "below average."

Indiana has a chance to start turning around its season later this week, as they travel to Rutgers for its first Big Ten match of the season. Yeagley saying "it's good the Big Ten is starting," mentioning that there are "two seasons" and the second one will start Friday against the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway.

–––––

