Indiana men’s soccer comes back to beat Kentucky behind 3 second half goals

In what has become a dormant rivalry in other sports, Indiana and Kentucky put on a show on the soccer field at Bill Armstrong Stadium last night.
It was a thrilling match, one that Indiana came away with, powered by three second half goals that resulted in a final score of 3-2.
Forward Michael Nesci, the game winning goal scorer, said that this match was “exhilarating.” And exhilarating it truly was, as the three goals in the second half were something special, energizing the Hoosier crowd, while also possibly being a turning point for the rest of the season.
Kentucky got the scoring going early with a Logan Dorsey breakaway goal on a Wildcat counterattack, this one coming in just the 23rd minute.
This was not the ideal start for the Hoosiers, but it got worse just 13 minutes later, with a Mateo Franzitto goal from a corner kick situation, although it had bounced around and luckily found the net for UK.
Coach Todd Yeagley said he “thought we played really well first half,” despite the two Kentucky goals, keeping optimism even with the two goal deficit going into halftime.
He also mentioned that “there was a good vibe locker room, although disappointed, there was not a they knew that we could create enough chances to get in a couple holes,” letting it be known that the Hoosiers were confident and ready to go for that second half.
In that second half, the Hoosiers showed up, and showed up in a major way, scoring three goals and making it known they they’re truly an October team.
Tommy Michalic got the attack going with a goal in the 53rd minute, jump starting the comeback and giving the Hoosiers a sign of life.
Mihalic said that “ I can score, I know it gives us, you know, huge chance to win,” and give them a chance he did, as he then scored a second goal to pull this one to dead even.
This one was scored in the 57th minutes and was assisted by Sam Sarver’s beautiful cross into the box.
This one was a true momentum shift, as the Hoosiers were now ahead and looking for more. With the crowd behind them and all the momentum in their favor, it was only a matter of time before the go ahead goal was scored.
The game winning goal took some time, but it came just in time, as just five minutes after he was subbed on, Michael Nesci scored in the 85th minute. He was assisted by Collins Oduro who sent a phenomenal pass Nesci’s way.
Nesci said postgame, breaking down his goal, “I saw the defender coming to my right. So I knew that if I took my touch with my right across me, that I'd have that open angle without a foot. And I think I got a lucky deflection.”
This was a sensational moment for the freshman who has already made quite the impact in his first season, as he had a critical goal in the Notre Dame Match already this year.
This goal gave the Hoosiers a 3-2 lead in the last few minutes of the game, meaning that after they shut out Kentucky for the last five minutes, the match was theirs.
This was a great sign for Indiana soccer, as this match could certainly turn the season around, coach Yeagley saying, “if we play like that, when we have that type of determination and just a ready effort, you’re gonna give yourself a chance to win every time.”
Yeagley said it best, if the Hoosiers play like they did against UK, it should set up the Hoosiers for success the rest of the season. They are now 4-3-5 and host Penn State on Friday for their next match.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board