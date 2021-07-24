Indiana makes top-5 for top-35 prospect Caden Curry

Curry's latest release does more than provide a chance for the Hoosiers to secure a strong-side defensive end ranked No. 31 nationally and No. 1 in Indiana; it positively influences IU's reputation on the national stage considering, exempting IU, three of the four teams in Curry’s top five made the College Football Playoff.

Four-star recruit Caden Curry announced his top five schools of interest via Twitter yesterday, choosing Indiana, Alabama, Oregon, Clemson and Ohio State.

So far, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound SDE has taken unofficial visits to all of the schools in his top five except for Oregon.

“Across the board, the feeling is that Ohio State is the frontrunner and the Buckeyes could be tough to beat,” Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney forecasted back in April.

However, IU was able to flip four-star OSU commit Dasan McCullough in late April. Plus. new commitments from in-state players like Omar Cooper Jr. and D.J. Moore could draw Curry toward head coach Tom Allen's culture at IU and make it his final destination.

Curry previously told TheHoosier.com what stands out to him about IU.

"Indiana definitely shows that hard work will put you on the field and coaches are always pushing their players," Curry said. "Indiana has always talked to me since the day they offered me."

Curry has been a standout for Center Grove dating back to his sophomore year.

Curry recorded 100 stops as a sophomore, 26.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six pass deflections.

Last season, Curry helped guide the Trojans to the Indiana Class 6A state championship game, notching 61 tackles (42 solo) and 21.5 tackles for loss. He also had eight sacks on the season.

Curry has said he can see himself fitting in nicely with the Hoosiers.

"Indiana is definitely upping their play style and pushing to play against the top teams in the Big Ten," he said.

And what is he looking for in a school and what does he think of Indiana head coach Tom Allen?

"I look for coaches that will push me and make me better throughout practice and off the field," Curry said. "He (Allen) definitely takes his coaching to another level with coaching his players with respect, and they are definitely up there."