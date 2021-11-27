Indiana loses Old Oaken Bucket game 44-7

In grand Indiana fashion, the Hoosier's most exciting play this season was called due to a penalty. Raheem Layne incidentally ran into a Purdue receiver after getting lost in coverage, costing Indiana six points.

Purdue and Indiana would put together some similar drives to start the game. Purdue would take a one-score lead after traveling 73 yards on 13 plays, Indiana would tie the game at seven after a 66 yard, 11 play drive of their own. Walk-on QB Grant Gremel started over Donaven McCulley and led a very efficient drive, completing 6-of-8 passes for 55 yards. McCulley would get two snaps on the drive, the second being a two-yard score.

It was Rivalry week all over the country on Saturday, and Indiana was no exception. The Old Oaken Bucket was the Hoosiers to lose.

Purdue ended up scoring on the next play when Paul Piferi found a hole and Aidan O'Connell hit him up the Purdue sideline for a score, taking a 14-7 lead.

The Hoosier offense responded with back-to-back three and outs netting negative two yards.

The end of the half was a broken record we've heard of the last 11 games, sprinkled in with some Tom Allen failed clock management. Grant Gremel completed a pass to Miles Marshall for 17 yards to put Indiana at the 22 with the clock ticking down from 10 seconds.

Allen made the motion that he wanted Gremel to spike the ball to stop the clock. Indiana still had a timeout, and Allen used it with two seconds left. If he had called it after Marshall went to the ground, the Hoosiers could have taken a shot to the boundary or endzone; instead, coach settled for a 40-yard field goal that Charles Campbell would miss. Purdue would take a 17-7 lead into halftime.

The second half, Purdue moved the ball at will, scoring on four of their five drives in the second half. The Hoosier defense looked like the offense: uninspired. The Boilermakers would score twice in three minutes, traveling a combined 110 yards in ten plays over two drives. Indiana would gain 41 yards on 11 plays over their first three drives of the second half.

The most excitement Indiana could muster was a Jaylin Williams blocked point after attempt that Raheem Layne returned 55 yards.

Grant Gremel would finish his first career start 18-30 with 147 yards and an interception. Peyton Hendershot, Gremel's favorite target on the day, hauled in six passes for 51 yards. Ben Ervin-Poindexter led Indiana on the ground with eight rushes for 48 yards.

Aidan O'Connell torched the Indiana secondary, completing 26-31 passes for 278 yards and four scores. David Bell would lead the Boilermakers in receiving with six catches for 78 yards and a score.