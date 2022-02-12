Indiana loses 76-61 against Michigan State, now on three-game skid

The was the first game back for the five players that were suspended for this past Tuesday's loss at Northwestern.

In a game were both Indiana and Michigan State were both riding two-game losing streaks, it was the Spartans who came out on top over the Hoosiers, 76-61.

Before the start of the contest, it was announced that Trey Galloway would get his second start of the season as guard Parker Stewart would come off the bench to hopefully provide more shooting for Indiana's second unit.

After starting 2-of-3 from behind the arc, Indiana struggled to find any consistency on the offensive end for the majority of the half. They missed multiple "bunnies" and Michigan State's elite defense was giving the Hoosiers all sorts of problems early.

Defensively, the Hoosiers played fairly well for the most part and forced Michigan State into some tough shots. Indiana had multiple steals (3) and did a good job protecting the rim with two blocks compared to Michigan State's one.

Once the first half was nearing it's end, Indiana started to find ways to score on the offensive end going on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 25-24 before the last media timeout of the half.

The final two minuets were a struggle for Indiana, however.

Foul trouble has seemed to be a reoccurring theme for the Hoosiers as of late and it was a theme for this first half as well. When the half had ended, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, and Xavier Johnson all had two fouls and Jordan Geronimo had three including a flagrant one.

Michigan State had shot 16-of-18 at the foul line compared to Indiana's 4-of-10.

At the end of what was an ugly, rock fight of a first half, the Spartans led 37-30. The Hoosiers shot a poor 31 percent (11-of-35) compared to Michigan State's 41 percent (9-of-22). Indiana was also being outrebounded 21-19.

Once the second half started, Indiana exploded to an 8-0 run led by Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson and forced Michigan State to burn a timeout after the Hoosiers had taken the lead.

The foul troubles however continued to be a concern as starters Kopp and Johnson picked up their third foul each, all before the first media timeout of the half.

Then it got even worse for Indiana when Johnson picked up his fourth foul and Mike Woodson got hit with a technical at the 14:33 mark. All of that was a big reason why Michigan State went on a big 7-0 run and never looked back.

Just more inconsistency came from Indiana as far offense goes with a few short runs followed by a huge stretches without getting a bucket. At one point, Indiana was on a 6:16 and then 5:03 scoring drought.

Michigan State went on a 22-10 run to close the game out.

Indiana had a total of 11:19 out of 20 minutes in the second half without a made field goal.

Overall, the Spartans outshot the Hoosiers 43 percent on 22-of-51 shooting compared to Indiana's poor 34 percent on 20-of-59 shooting. Hoosiers were also outrebounded 39-34.

As far as free-throws, the final count was Michigan State shooting 89 percent (25-of-28) compared to Indiana shooting 59 percent (16-of-27).

Jackson Davis led Indiana in scoring with 17 points on 5-13 shooting. Race Thompson finished with a 13 point, 14 rebound double-double.

Michigan State's Malik Hall had a game high 18 points.

In total, there were 45 fouls called and just 42 made field goals between the two teams.





With the third straight loss, Indiana drops to 7-7 in Big Ten play and 16-8 overall.

Tuesday's game vs Wisconsin will arguably be Indiana's biggest game of the year if the Hoosiers want to make the NCAA Tournament.