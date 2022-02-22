Indiana lets game slip away in Iowa City

With a quick turnaround, the Indiana Hoosiers came up short, Monday night, losing against the Iowa Hawkeyes, 88-82. The Hoosiers improve their overall record to 19-6 and 11-4 in the Big Ten Conference.

The Hoosiers shot 31-for-67 from the field, 4-for-16 from the three-point line, and 16-for-20 from the free-throw line. Shooting better than the last time they played the Hawkeyes, they were outrebounded 37-27, however.

“Well, it was a tough one, but really proud of our group, how they fought and battled, for forty minutes,” Head Coach Teri Moren stated. “I thought there were a couple of things obviously, getting into foul trouble, for all of us, not just our post players, was really a difficult thing for us to overcome. And we had some timely turnovers down the stretch.”

Senior guard Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 22 points, shooting 8-for-20 from the field. She also had four rebounds, three assists, three turnovers, and three steals.

“I mean it sucks obviously,” Berger explained. “It sucks losing the past three out of four games, it just sucks.”

“We’ve had five games in 10 days, we’ve had four 1-day preps,” Head Coach Teri Moren stated. “This league is too good. It’s too good to only be able to have the one-day prep. But, it's the cards we’ve been dealt and were trying to make the most out of them, but right now we're looking for more basketball ahead of us.”