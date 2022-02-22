Indiana lets game slip away in Iowa City
With a quick turnaround, the Indiana Hoosiers came up short, Monday night, losing against the Iowa Hawkeyes, 88-82. The Hoosiers improve their overall record to 19-6 and 11-4 in the Big Ten Conference.
The Hoosiers shot 31-for-67 from the field, 4-for-16 from the three-point line, and 16-for-20 from the free-throw line. Shooting better than the last time they played the Hawkeyes, they were outrebounded 37-27, however.
“Well, it was a tough one, but really proud of our group, how they fought and battled, for forty minutes,” Head Coach Teri Moren stated. “I thought there were a couple of things obviously, getting into foul trouble, for all of us, not just our post players, was really a difficult thing for us to overcome. And we had some timely turnovers down the stretch.”
Senior guard Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 22 points, shooting 8-for-20 from the field. She also had four rebounds, three assists, three turnovers, and three steals.
“I mean it sucks obviously,” Berger explained. “It sucks losing the past three out of four games, it just sucks.”
“We’ve had five games in 10 days, we’ve had four 1-day preps,” Head Coach Teri Moren stated. “This league is too good. It’s too good to only be able to have the one-day prep. But, it's the cards we’ve been dealt and were trying to make the most out of them, but right now we're looking for more basketball ahead of us.”
Nicole Cardano-Hillary scored 15 points, shooting 6-for-8 from the field, while Mackenzie Holmes scored 13 points, her first double-digit scoring game since retuning from injury. She shot 5-for-12 from the field.
Indiana led by as many as 12 points on Monday, but Iowa shot 69.2 percent in the fourth quarter and scored 26 points, helping lead to the win. The Hoosiers, however, shot 40 percent in the fourth and just 35.7 percent int he second half.
Holmes, Cardano-Hillary and Kiandra Browne all fouled on in the final quarter as the Hoosiers had 27 fouls compared to 19 for Iowa.
“Down the stretch, it made it tough for us to kinda get the flow and we had to keep subbing people in and out who were in foul trouble,” Holmes stated. “I think that made a big difference in the momentum of the game, but we have to learn how to play through that and we will be better in the future. It affected us for sure.”
The Hoosiers scored 30 points off of Hawkeyes' 21 turnovers, 15 points off of the bench points, 13 second-chance points and 12 points off fast breaks.
Chloe Moore-McNeil and Ali Patberg also scored 11 points for the Hoosiers. Senior forward Aleksa Gulbe scored just six points, but did become the 31st Hoosier to surpass 1,000 career points.
“I think it's okay to be disappointed, but try not to get too discouraged because obviously at the end of the day the postseason is what we play for,” Berger stated. “It sucks right now, but I think we can use these games to learn a lot and really hit our stride at the right time for the Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament.”
The Indiana Hoosiers will end their regular season, this Friday, February 25th, as they take on the Maryland Terrapins. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET in College Park at the Xfinity Center.
